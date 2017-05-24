This May has brought lots of talk of “windows” to Washington sports, some of it discouraging. The Nationals are often said to have a two-year window to win a pennant, and thereafter, the light supposedly dims a lot. That’s not right.

The future of the current run of Nats excellence is bright in 2019 and probably ’20, too. Few teams in baseball ever see further into their own future than that. But the clouds over the Nats are darker than generally thought, too. A scattershot decision-making process, with owner Ted Lerner, 90, surrounded by family members and agent Scott Boras as well as General Manager Mike Rizzo, already has fed the team’s current bullpen crisis. What new damage will that do?

Two main strengths of the Nats are often missed. First, so many long-term events have gone well in the past year — the contract extension of Stephen Strasburg, the emergence of shortstop Trea Turner and reliever Koda Glover, the trade for Adam Eaton and the rebirth of Ryan Zimmerman — that the Nats can now name an entire 2019 team, and a good one, that’s already under their control.

Second, in a staggeringly overlooked key to the future, the team has managed its payroll so well, and thus far been so lucky on career-damaging injuries, that by the end of 2018 a staggering $106 million will drop off the payroll. Why, Bryce Harper might settle for a mere $40-million-a-year of that. What does $106 million buy? This season’s top five free agents — Yoenis Cespedes, Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Turner, Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen — earn $96 million combined.

Put those two realities in the same frame and you have big possibilities. Including that core five Nats mentioned above, the team already can name five starting pitchers, four relievers and an entire coherent lineup at every position for Opening Day ’19 — and that doesn’t include spending the $106 million.

“When I signed a seven-year contract here, I knew you couldn’t see any team’s future more than about halfway that far,” said reigning N.L. Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, signed through 2021. “Since then, so many good things have happened, and so few bad ones, that if we make good organizational decisions in the future, that window could stay open for my whole contract. I hope so. But the big ‘if’ is always making good decisions . . .

“When you can win, you don’t lose,” added Scherzer cryptically.

Translation from ballplayer-ese: When you have a realistic shot at a pennant, you can’t lose on attainable deals that would help. At recent trade deadlines, as well as last winter in the pursuit of a proven closer, the Nats have lost repeatedly on transactions in which the sticking points were relatively small amounts of money.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to deny that the Nats, with the most wins in baseball since the beginning of 2012, keep having chances to make World Series runs and have sane roster projections that support Rizzo’s goal to “win 90 games every year . . .

“Some years it will be 95 wins; others, 85. ‘A window?’ No. Sustain and contend every year,” Rizzo said Tuesday. “Have we looked at the ’19 and ’20 teams and even beyond? Of course, all the time. And we like what we see.”

What they see in 2019 is a rotation of Scherzer, Strasburg, Tanner Roark, Eric Fedde and Joe Ross, plus a bullpen including Glover, Blake Treinen, Enny Romero and A.J. Cole. Assume top prospect Victor Robles makes good in an outfield with speedsters Eaton and Michael A. Taylor. An infield of Anthony Rendon, Turner, Wilmer Difo and Zimmerman is already on view some nights, while catcher Pedro Severino started in the ’16 playoffs for the Nats. Could that team win at least a wild card?

But what will be added to it? Look at the 2018 free agents class, which includes the Nats’ own Harper, Daniel Murphy and Matt Wieters, who could get extended contracts. But assume they all leave, which is the basis for all the “window-closing” concern. Peruse the shopping list of stars from the Orioles alone: Manny Machado, Zach Britton and Adam Jones.

Standout pitchers include Dallas Keuchel, Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, David Robertson, A.J. Ramos and Jeurys Familia, as well as — if they opt out of their contracts — Clayton Kershaw, David Price, Mark Melancon and Craig Kimbrel.

Top position players are slugger Brian Dozier, batting champ D.J. LeMahieu, hit leader Jean Segura, A.J. Pollack, Charlie Blackmon. Elvis Andrus and Yasmani Grandal. Sure as moonrise, the Nats get some of them.

Don’t forget that the Nats remain in the active process of trying to sell the naming rites to Nationals Park which might add $15 million to annual revenue — enough for a good free agent right there. When the Nats and Orioles settle their endless battle over the reset of their MASN TV rights deal, and that fight must end someday, the Nats share may jump $25 million a year and perhaps more.

Few teams face as many major decisions as the Nats in the next 20 months. They have the resources to keep that window wide open. But can they execute those decisions? The recent past makes that a nerve-jangling thought.

Four closers were available after last season. Whom did the Nats get? No one. Nor did they get any of several other options.

Everyone is to blame, but some deserve more raps on the knuckles in each instance. Rizzo and the front office thought the Giants overpaid for Mark Melancon at $62 million, let alone the $70 million he might have cost the Nats. Yet some Nats players think Melancon was always the answer and still believe the Nats should try to trade for him, because the Giants might be sellers by the trade deadline.

Ownership balked at the money needed to sign Boras client Derek Holland, who was risky after elbow surgery and not due back until June. But the baseball side of the franchise wanted Holland, risk and all, and thought a deal probably could have gotten done. Holland, back early, leads MLB in saves.

Boras’s fingerprints are all over the Nats getting Wieters, an upgrade at catcher. But many in the organization think those same dollars could and should have been used instead to trade for White Sox closer David Robertson, assume his $25-million contract through 2018, but only offer marginal prospects in the deal. But as long as Boras has an unsigned star and Ted Lerner has two ears, there’ll be days when a front office that’s been told, “We have no more money to spend,” will wake up and be told that the non-existent cash has gone to Scott’s guy.

So if you want a preview of the Nats’ ability to function in a smart timely manner when faced with a pressure decision, circle the date June 2, not the trade deadline of Aug. 1. That’s when the Nats, in part because of a rainout makeup game, must play 37 games in 38 days. You need a functional bullpen by then.

The Nats’ rotation, already the hardest-worked in MLB, can keep throwing 105 to 119 pitches a while longer with endurable tread wear, but those 38 days could be a nightmare of overwork leaving them broken by the All-Star break.

Can the Nats remain contenders beyond next season? Can they afford to make a market-price offer to Harper? Can they adapt whether he accepts it or not? Yes, to all.

Will they? Even the Nats players themselves are curious to find out.