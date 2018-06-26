If there is a moment that perfectly embodies this month for the Washington Nationals, it came in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, when Bryce Harper was safely at second with his hands pointed skyward as Adam Eaton stood somewhere between second and third, frozen by impending doom.

Whatever the plan was in that instance, the Nationals did not execute it, and the tying run was thrown out needlessly because of someone’s mental lapse. Exactly what went wrong is hard to say without speaking to any of those involved, but the specifics hardly matter. The Nationals made too many mistakes and again looked hapless at the plate. They can no longer argue that is an aberration and not habit. The loss was the Nationals’ 11th in their last 16 games, their sixth shutout in that time.

They do not hit consistently. They run into outs on the bases. They make defensive mistakes, though that has been less of a problem lately than it had been at times earlier this season. For years, the consensus has been that this division will be theirs in time, as long as they show up and play. They look like a team that believes its fate has already been determined, not a team trying to determine that fate for itself.

The Nationals have played 27 innings in 48 hours, so they are tired, and that matters. But tired games count, too. The Nationals often say the opposing starter just shut them down, as Blake Snell did Monday, or Nathan Eovaldi did as he held them hitless through five innings before Bryce Harper’s double broke it up Tuesday. Max Scherzer is the two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner. The Rays, a sub-.500 team on the rise, found a way to battle him for a run.

In the sleepy visitors’ clubhouse Tuesday morning, Scherzer sat at his locker poring over reports. More weight than ever falls on him these days. Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez are struggling. Jeremy Hellickson and Stephen Strasburg are hurt. The offense is experiencing more ups and downs than it would on a roller coaster 100 miles long. He is the steadying influence, the one thing on which this team can always count.

So when Kevin Kiermaier hit the first pitch Scherzer threw into right field for a leadoff single, it felt more ominous than normal. When the Rays scored a run in the first inning, it felt like they had scored five. The Nationals are exhausted from their travel, unsteady in their at-bats, and in need of an easy day at the park. Tuesday would not be that day.



Trea Turner and the Nationals couldn’t overcome a 1-0 deficit. (Steve Nesius/Associated Press)

But for this offense, loaded with former all-stars and MVP candidates, one run should not be an insurmountable deficit. But they are not clicking. After Eovaldi hit Eaton and walked Harper in that fourth inning, Anthony Rendon — one of the more patient and consistent hitters all year — swung at the first pitch and popped out to change the entire inning.

Therein lies the complicated part of assessing this team’s struggles and, if one considers this important, assigning blame. No one could reasonably say Rendon is not trying, or isn’t doing his job, or something like that. He had homered in three of his last five games entering Tuesday.

But in that moment, he did not do what the situation required. In a moment soon after, Eaton made one mistake, misreading a play and getting thrown out because of it. Eaton is one of the few people in this lineup hitting over .300. He tries so hard Manager Dave Martinez has to hold him back to keep his knee and ankle healthy. But that mistake cost them.

Teams worried about their fate, teams playing to win and not making assumptions, take care of those little things. Award-winning players such as Scherzer — who spends a few minutes before each start practicing holding the ball with a runner on for goodness sake — leave no detail unaddressed, and do not forgive themselves their lapses. Scherzer got into a two-on, no-out jam in the seventh. He fielded a bunt for the first out. When he struck out Adeiny Hechavarria for the second one, he slapped his glove, the most pumped-up man on a quiet field.

When he got Kiermaier for the final out of the inning, he pumped his fists and nearly convulsed in celebration. By that time, his teammates had provided him with one hit of support. Scherzer’s afternoon included seven innings in which he surrendered one run on four hits and struck out four.

They eventually mustered two more hits in a ninth inning rally that gave them the bases loaded with one out, the tying run 90 feet away. Trea Turner popped out. Michael A. Taylor struck out. They have five hits in their last 18 innings. They have scored two runs in Scherzer’s last four starts — combined.