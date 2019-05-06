Max Scherzer pitched six innings and left with the score tied, but the Nationals lost, 5-3, to Milwaukee. Yan Gomes and Andrew Stevenson were the latest Washington players to leave a game with injuries. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It wasn’t that the Washington Nationals lost, because they had been doing that most nights for the past three weeks. It wasn’t how they lost, because the bullpen had blown leads all season and the defense had failed them for the past few days. It wasn’t anything about the result, really, because it was nothing unusual for a team as injured and downtrodden as this one, which has now lost 11 of its 12 series-opening games this season.

It was the way they lost players.

The Nationals totaled four errors and imploded in the seventh inning of a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Miller Park, and a team desperate to get healthy could only watch as two more players, including a backup’s backup, gingerly departed.

In the first inning, Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin plunked Yan Gomes, and the Nationals’ platoon catcher later left the game with a left forearm contusion. In the fourth, reserve left fielder Andrew Stevenson dove head-first into first base on a foul ball and later left the game with back spasms. At that point, the Nationals had seen nearly three times as many players leave a game with an injury and/or hit the injured list (eight) as they had wins (three) since April 26.

Still, Manager Dave Martinez did not want to blame the team’s recent losing on injuries.

“We’ve got some young players, obviously, but again, these are our prospects,” Martinez said. “We’ve got to continue to impress upon them [to play good defense and run the bases well]. If we’re going to do this, if we’re going to turn this around, we have to clean that up.”

[Box score: Brewers 5, Nationals 3]

In the clubhouse before the game, groups of injured Nationals shuffled about like a ghost team. There went left fielder Juan Soto, on the IL with back spasms, in a slow, deliberate gait. There went Matt Adams with patches on the left shoulder he strained over the weekend. There went Anthony Rendon, who had gone on the IL April 30 with a left elbow contusion, walking out to play catch with outfielder Michael A. Taylor, who himself had left Saturday’s game with a jammed left wrist that was now taped.

Rendon was smiling — he was eligible to return Tuesday and he would be activated, Martinez said, if he suffered no setbacks.

Still, the third baseman was the lone cause for positivity. After Gomes left, the Nationals were left without their Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 hitters from Opening Day with six games left in a brutal road trip that continues here and in Los Angeles against the NL West-leading Dodgers. The state of the team is such that right fielder Adam Eaton preached pregame that the 16-hour delay in Philadelphia caused by mechanical issues on the team’s Delta charter, the one that prevented the team from arriving in Milwaukee for the start of the series until 11:36 a.m. Monday, helped build invaluable chemistry.

“Any distraction is welcome at this point from how we’ve been playing,” Eaton said. “We’re not playing well . . . travel hasn’t been great, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s difficult on us, so let’s find out what we’re made of right away.”

[Nationals are ready to go in Milwaukee after long night on team plane]

For much of the night, the Nationals seemed poised, however improbably, to illustrate Eaton’s words on the field. Eaton singled in the first and scored on a Howie Kendrick home run that gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead. Starter Max Scherzer allowed a run in each of the first two innings — one enabled by rookie Carter Kieboom’s fourth error in 10 career games at shortstop — but he locked down and pitched well enough to win. In the sixth, Scherzer escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam without allowing a run to protect the 2-2 tie.

“That’s when the game’s on the line,” Scherzer said of his mind-set in his last inning. “You want the ball in that situation. I’ve always said most of your outings, how you feel [is] determined by the last 15 pitches you throw. I take a lot of pride in the last 15, no matter when it is.”

In the seventh, Eaton himself rescued the team with a home run to retake the lead, 3-2.

Then the bottom of the seventh became the new eighth, the inning that has troubled the Nationals all season. The first two batters against left-hander Dan Jennings hit groundballs that could have been outs — one to second baseman Brian Dozier and another to third baseman Wilmer Difo — but were instead infield singles. Milwaukee catcher Yasmani Grandal then singled home the game-tying run, Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki made an error when the next batter dribbled one in front of him, and the Brewers had the bases loaded with no one out.

By the end of the inning, Wander Suero, who had relieved Jennings, had allowed just one of his three inherited runners to score, but Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly to right ultimately proved decisive. The Nationals fell to 1-7 in Scherzer’s eight starts.

“When you give teams 31 outs a game, 32 outs a game, it’s tough to win,” Martinez said. “We’ve got to play better defense. I’ve said it all along.”

When a team is as depleted up and down a lineup as the Nationals are, it often needs to eek out victories on the margins. It nabs a few runs and relies on steady arms and an airtight defense while avoiding mistakes that cause it to beat itself. So far this season, close games usually haven’t become wins for the Nationals because they seem unable to consistently do the little things Martinez has stressed. On Monday, the loss stood out because the struggles of those on the field paled in comparison to the shadow of those who were not.