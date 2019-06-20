In any other stretch of this season, the Washington Nationals bullpen surrendering a lead might’ve set off a calamitous chain of events. But these Nationals are not the Nationals of two months, or even two weeks, ago, and they showed it again in a 7-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The win marked a three-game sweep of a series originally scheduled for four games, a set that included three rain delays, two rainouts and one doubleheader. The Nationals had weathered their ace breaking his nose and starting anyway Wednesday and played through occasional downpours Thursday. Despite all of it, the results couldn’t have been any better.

The Nationals (36-38) pulled off their first three-game sweep of the season, improved to 12-5 in June and narrowed the gap between them and the National League East-leading Atlanta to 7 ½ games. The Nationals are playing their best baseball with Atlanta coming to town for three games this weekend.

Adding to the delight of Nationals fans was the misfortune their team inflicted on the Phillies (39-35) and once-beloved outfielder Bryce Harper. Playing a division rival had the fans howling all night, but they saved something special when Nationals starter Erick Fedde, a Las Vegas High School teammate of Harper’s, struck out the left fielder in the third inning. They were also in full throat in the bottom of the inning when Harper caught an inning-ending lineout and made as if he was going to throw the ball in the stands but instead tucked it in his glove and ran to the dugout. In the fourth, they got to watch Harper thrown out at home on a perfect throw from Adam Eaton as Harper attempted to score the tying run on a single by Jay Bruce. In the sixth, Nats fans were treated to the sight of Harper swinging through a 58-foot change-up from Javy Guerra to strike out again.

The Nationals offense struck in the sixth, providing the bullpen enough separation to weather the later innings. Anthony Rendon led off the inning with his 17th home run for a 4-3 lead and Victor Robles added a three-run shot, his 11th for a four-run lead.

Yet, after the leadoff strikeout, Fedde struggled for a second straight start. Last week, he allowed five runs in six innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks and, on Thursday, he lasted only 3 ⅔ innings while yielding five hits, five walks and, due to superlative defense from shortstop Trea Turner, only two runs. He threw 84 pitches, 43 for strikes.

The Nationals, really, had lucked into the lead. In the first, Juan Soto broke the seal when he slapped a 96-mph four-seamer the other way and Bruce somehow completely missed it in left field. The ball skidded by him and to the wall while Anthony Rendon scored and Soto scooted into second. (The B-side of this play, though: Bruce’s throw in sailed away from the shortstop and trickled onto the infield grass. Soto, sensing opportunity, broke for third. Phillies starter Nick Pivetta picked up the ball and threw him out.)

Catcher Kurt Suzuki legitimized the lead in the second. His smoked two-run homer to left gave the Nationals a 3-0 lead until Fedde’s command issues finally caught up with him and forced him out of the game in the fourth.

When the right-hander departed, with the bases loaded and two outs, the bullpen faced its toughest challenge since it transformed into one of the league’s better units in the past month. It needed to protect a two-run lead for 5 ⅓ innings. It failed, sort of.

Matt Grace entered and the first batter the left-hander faced, Bruce, hit a rocket to right. One run scored but Eaton, from right, cut down Harper at the plate. Jean Segura, the second batter of the next inning, compensated by walloping a middle-middle sinker into the left-field seats to bring the game level.

Two innings later, Bruce snuck a flyball over the field in right off Tanner Rainey for a solo home run. But, by that time, the Nationals offensive explosion had provided them a comfortable enough cushion that they need not worry.

This week, the Nationals proved they could beat up on the ailing Phillies. This weekend comes the question of whether they can hang with one of the hottest teams in baseball.