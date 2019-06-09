Trea Turner, left, and Anthony Rendon had two of the Nationals’ four consecutive home runs in the eighth inning Sunday. Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton had the others. (Orlando Ramirez/AP)

A sunny afternoon was quiet, a dragging game was still tied, and the Washington Nationals’ offense was on the verge of wasting a dominant start by Stephen Strasburg until . . .

Boom. And boom. And boom. And another big, loud boom.

That was the Nationals blasting back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, breathing life into their lethargic bats and burying the San Diego Padres in a 5-2 win Sunday at Petco Park. The four consecutive homers — the ninth time that has happened in major league history — were smacked by pinch hitter Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon, all coming against former Nationals reliever Craig Stammen. And they made a winner out of Strasburg, who turned in another strong start by tossing seven innings and giving up one run.

Kendrick got it started with a 421-foot liner that crashed into the digital scoreboard beyond the left field wall. Turner followed with a 425-foot shot to center. Eaton’s 402-foot moonshot just got over the fence in right center. And Rendon’s traveled just 391 feet to right, raising the question of whether it should have counted at all.

That totaled 1,639 feet of home runs in just four minutes. They squeezed the damage into just seven pitches, one curve followed by three sinkers that caught way too much of the plate. It was the second time in club history that the Nationals hit four consecutive homers, with the previous bunch coming July 27, 2017. No one had done it since, and the Nationals are the only team in history to do so twice.

By splitting the series, taking the last two games to do so, the Nationals have not dropped one since they were swept by the New York Mets in a four-game set that concluded May 23. Since that fourth loss to the Mets, the Nationals (30-35) are 11-4 and hanging within seven games of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. This was always going to be a softer part of the schedule — it continues with two at the Chicago White Sox starting Monday, followed by four vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks — but a disastrous start added pressure to it.



Howie Kendrick’s pinch-hit homer started the surge. (Orlando Ramirez/AP)

And still, to this point, the Nationals have taken close to full advantage.

The Padres rolled out a stream of relievers instead of using a traditional starting pitcher. That would seem to make it hard for a manager to craft a lineup, but the Nationals’ Dave Martinez wasn’t too fazed. He felt comfortable facing the relievers in the last game of the series, rather than the first or second, because his team had already spent three days facing San Diego’s bullpen. He also didn’t shy away from plugging in lefties Matt Adams and Gerardo Parra, because the Padres have just one left-handed reliever, Robbie Erlin.

“I just run the guys out there who I think will score early and often,” Martinez said, simplifying a process that does take a lot of thought. “And we’ll see what happens.”

Perdomo got through 3⅓ innings before he was hooked, giving up an unearned run in the first after Ian Kinsler dropped a routine pop fly. Next came Erlin, who lasted 1⅔ innings and did not give up a run. Trey Wingenter threw a career-high two innings and mowed through the Nationals. Then Stammen came in and could’t stop giving up home runs.

Strasburg knifed through the Padres by living in the strike zone. He threw 22 of his 27 pitches for strikes in his first trip through the order. He used one of those, a 94-mph fastball on the outside corner, to set Hunter Renfroe down looking to end the first. He used another, a bouncing curveball, to get Fernando Tatis Jr. swinging to end the third.



Stephen Strasburg allowed one run in seven innings to improve to 7-3. (Orlando Ramirez/AP)

He had his workload stretched in the first by a play that should have been made. Tatis skied a ball into shallow left, and Juan Soto got a late jump from just inside the warning track. He approached the landing spot tentatively, peeking at shortstop Turner as they converged, and the ball fell between them. But Strasburg wiggled out of danger — and did so all afternoon aside from that one run — finishing his outing at 104 pitches once he set down the last seven batters he faced.

Then, in the half inning after Strasburg exited, the offense finally used his effort as a springboard. Kendrick’s solo homer was his 11th of the season, and he is seven away from the career high he set in 2011. Turner’s was a good sign as he continues to get right after breaking his right index finger in April. Eaton, who hit just five homers last season, has six this year and three since May 22. And Rendon, the anchor of Washington’s surging lineup, had Strasburg jumping up and down, arms raised, face filled with a smile, in the dugout.

Bundled together, once Stammen left to boos and the Nationals’ celebration cooled, those four swings offered them history and yet another win. They were thrilled to be a part of both.