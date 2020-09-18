The 27-year-old turned in his best start of the season, yielding no runs and just one hit in six innings. He struck out six and allowed five base runners, submitting an early audition for the 2021 rotation. Washington, in turn, improved to 19-29 before rookie Wil Crowe took the mound for the nightcap.

“It was close to best-case scenario,” Fedde said of going deep to start a packed stretch of schedule. “Only had to run one guy out of the pen, hopefully we’ll have everybody ready for tomorrow, and hopefully a lot of guys get a day off to where we’re ready for the next couple doubleheaders coming up.”

The Nationals arrived in Miami with a chance to play spoiler. That’s not the role they wanted this September, especially coming off their first World Series title. But at the end of a down summer, and with a growing number of key players on the injured list, that’s what Washington had to settle for with 10 days left in the season.

The Nationals were set to play 13 games in that stretch, with five at the Marlins this weekend, then four vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, then four vs. the New York Mets. Each of those clubs is vying for a playoff spot. The Marlins entered this series in second place in the National League East, good for automatic entry. The Phillies and Mets could each catch them or take one of two wild-card spots. And the Nationals could make it all difficult.

On Thursday, as they rested between trips to Tampa and Miami, Washington placed Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL with a fractured left index finger. That will end his season with a quiet thud, joining Stephen Strasburg, Starlin Castro, Sean Doolittle, Sam Freeman and Roenis Elías. Eaton could be finished with the Nationals, who hold a $10.5 million club option for next season and could decline.

In the meantime, he’ll be replaced by a platoon of Andrew Stevenson and Michael A. Taylor. Stevenson will mostly play against righties, and he stretched the Nationals’ lead to 4-0 with a two-run single off Sánchez in the fourth inning of Friday’s first game.

“It’s fitting, for how my year has went, to end on that note,” Eaton said a few hours before first pitch. “On a personal level, with the contract next year, to do what I did this year and to end up on IL at the end of the year is just as fitting as could be.”

But the matchup with Sánchez disrupted that narrative. The Nationals were aggressive and effective at the plate, keyed by the young players at the bottom of their order. Fedde shifted his uneven season in the right direction, keeping the Marlins hitless until the fourth. The effect was reflected in that well-rounded inning.

In the top half, the Nationals jumped on Sánchez with three runs in the span of five batters. That began with Yan Gomes’s second hit of the evening, a bouncer against the shift. After that, García collected his second single, Kieboom walked, Stevenson plated two and Robles brought in another with a blooper to left.

Sánchez came in with a 1.69 ERA in 32 innings, and he continued that success by holding Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Asdrúbal Cabrera to no hits and an intentional walk in six plate appearances. He just couldn’t handle everyone else. The Nationals often hunted his first or second pitch to avoid his plus change-up in deep counts. The strategy chased the 22-year-old after 68 pitches over four innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Fedde dotted his gem with a step forward. He struck out Starling Marte with a pinpoint fastball before Jesús Aguilar lifted a single. In past starts, Fedde may have wilted at the first sign of trouble, his command may have slipped, and the Marlins could have used a small crack in his rhythm and torn it open. But he calmly discarded the next two hitters to stay on track.

Fedde kept cruising from there. He stranded a runner in the fifth after issuing a leadoff walk to Garrett Cooper. He stranded another in the sixth after he plucked Aguilar with two outs. Fedde, in all, got 11 called strikes on 47 sinkers. That pitch maxed out at 96 mph, a high velocity for Fedde, and he mixed it with a balanced diet of curveballs, cutters and change-ups. He threw 91 pitches total and completed six innings for the second time this year.

“It’s just one of those days where you have four pitches,” Fedde said. “You know, you love those days.”

García, Kieboom and Robles were the early reasons to peer ahead with measured excitement. Fedde didn’t want to be left out.