Max Scherzer is in that second group. On Sunday, in his second-to-last start of the year, he was sharp in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. He yielded two unearned runs in 5⅔ innings, nearly lifting the Nationals despite just a few shards of offense. But on Scherzer’s last batter, and after his 119th pitch, first baseman Eric Thames couldn’t catch a low throw by third baseman Carter Kieboom, permitting the eventual winning run to score.

The Nationals put runners on second and third with no outs in the seventh and final inning, but they couldn’t get either home against Marlins closer Brandon Kintzler. That’s how they dropped the first game of a doubleheader at Marlins Park. That’s why they fell to 19-32, with rookie Ben Braymer set to start the second leg.

The initial damage off Scherzer came in a sloppy first. He needed 28 pitches to navigate it. He yielded singles to Corey Dickerson and Garrett Cooper before striking out Brian Anderson with two outs. But a tapper in no man’s land — in the patch of space among first, second and the pitcher’s mound — posed a problem for the Nationals.

Their fielding has been well below average this year. Washington ranks last in baseball in defensive runs saved, an advanced metric used to gauge individual and team defense. And in this spot, after a wild pitch moved Dickerson and Cooper into scoring position, Luis García couldn’t make a charging play.

The rookie was pushed to shallow right field for the left-handed Matt Joyce. Only five teams have shifted more than the Nationals in 2020, a stark difference from their approach in recent years. But on this particular at-bat, one of hundreds they have shifted on this summer, García’s positioning hurt. He had to rush a throw that pulled Thames off first base. Dickerson scored an unearned run that nudged the Marlins ahead. Then Scherzer and Sandy Alcántara staged a pitchers’ duel.

Scherzer entered with a 4.04 ERA in 10 starts. In a handful of them he wilted in the later innings, letting opponents either shrink a lead or flip the scoreboard. It is likely that when awards are handed out Scherzer will snap a seven-year streak of finishing in the top five of Cy Young voting. He’s 36 years old now and has looked a bit human.

But Scherzer can still be that dominant ace. He showed it against the Marlins, even as they juiced his pitch count with 24 foul balls in the first four innings. He retired eight straight between the first and fourth. The offense, though, couldn’t touch Alcántara until it stirred a rally in the fifth.

It began when Brock Holt worked a leadoff walk. From there, García stoked the bats with a two-strike, opposite-field single, and Andrew Stevenson walked to load the bases. Stevenson rejoined the roster at the start of this series, and he has reached base in seven of his 10 plate appearances. Holt later scored on Trea Turner’s infield single, its arc giving Anderson no chance to throw any runners out.

The Nationals soon wasted a leadoff double by Asdrúbal Cabrera in the sixth. Michael A. Taylor pinch-ran for him, but he never made it further once Alcántara retired Thames, Holt and Yan Gomes in order. In the bottom half, after Joyce poked a two-out single, Scherzer intentionally walked Miguel Rojas and unintentionally walked Jon Berti before inducing a groundball that could have ended the inning.

Yet, yet again, the defense didn’t help him. Kieboom caught a long hop behind third base, stepped into a throw and got it there a half-step ahead of Starling Marte. Thames just couldn’t make the catch, letting the ball kiss the dirt as Montae Harrison, pinch-running for Joyce, blazed across home plate. Scherzer clenched his teeth. He grimaced. He did a half spin out of frustration.