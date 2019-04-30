With a runner on first and two outs and the Washington Nationals trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night, Victor Robles had a chance to erase a game’s worth of struggles. He had a chance to break the offense’s deep drought. He had a chance to actualize the change his teammates had talked about for days, to build momentum against one of the best teams they had faced this season.

Robles popped out to St. Louis Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller.

The Nationals lost, 3-2, their eighth defeat in their past 11 games. Struggles at the plate, as well as one inning that got away from starting pitcher Aníbal Sánchez, doomed them. The loss was frustrating for several reasons, but perhaps most notably because it squandered the continued success of the team’s bullpen, which extended its scoreless streak to a once-unthinkable 16 innings.

The Nationals couldn’t overcome a scuffling offense that, in the first two games of this four-game series, has scored in two of the 18 innings for five runs total. On Tuesday, the inability to score wasn’t as much about failing to drive in runners as it was about failing to put them on. After packing seven base runners on in the first three innings, the Nationals had just five in the six innings that followed.

The lack of runs was particularly irksome for the Nationals because they hit Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright hard at first. Outfielders Adam Eaton and Robles led off the third inning by belting back-to-back homers. The 20-year-old Robles had worked a 3-1 count on the veteran Wainwright and then walloped a 74-mph curveball, the St. Louis stalwart’s signature pitch, into the Cardinals’ bullpen in left field.

The Nationals, as they have again and again this season, appeared to have the opposing starter on the ropes. This time, it looked as if they had a real chance to land a knockout blow. After the homers, the Nationals led 2-0 and had runners on first and second and one out. But Wainwright struck out the next two hitters, denying the Nationals the finishing move they needed, and never letting up after that.

Beginning with those strikeouts, Wainwright retired 12 of the next 13 Washington hitters. Even when the Nationals forced him out of the game in the seventh with a familiar jam — runners on first and second, one out — the Cardinals escaped. Nationals left fielder Juan Soto swung at the first pitch from reliever Tyler Webb and grounded into an inning-ending double play.

On the mound, the Nationals’ trouble culminated in the fourth, when Sánchez allowed all three St. Louis runs, but it began before that. For the first three innings, Sánchez mowed through the Cardinals, racking up six strikeouts and allowing one hit. His stuff looked as good as it had all season — challenging the top of the St. Louis lineup with fastball after fastball, finishing the night with a season-high 13 swings-and-misses — but his approach was inefficient. Twice in the first three innings, he fell behind hitters 3-0 before he circled back for strike three.

In the fourth, Sánchez sandwiched a controversial walk — after which the pitcher and Manager Dave Martinez chirped at home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom about his strike zone— with two lineouts. Sánchez allowed a single to Jose Martinez but still attacked Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and got up in the count 1-2. Then Sánchez threw two uncompetitive pitches, one too low and one in the opposite batter’s box. Molina battled, fouling off the next three, until Sánchez finally missed for a walk to load the bases. St. Louis punished Sánchez for putting himself in that position.

On the first pitch he saw, second baseman Kolten Wong surprised the defense by rolling a bunt down the third base line. The Nationals, helpless, watched the Cardinals’ first run score. Then center fielder Harrison Bader, who homered in the series opener Monday, smacked a two-run single up the middle for a lead that at the time seemed like nothing more than a placeholder.

For the next five innings, the lead never seemed out of reach for the Nationals. The bullpen did its job to ensure the scoreboard stayed as it was. The defense stayed clean, too. And yet, to a struggling Nationals offense, the deficit proved insurmountable.