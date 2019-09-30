The Washington Nationals have offered third baseman Anthony Rendon a seven-year contract in the range of $210 million-$215 million, according to multiple people with knowledge of the proposal.

The offer, made in early September, is not expected to keep Rendon from exploring his value on the free-agent market this offseason. But the structure of the deal is an indication that the Lerner family, which owns the Nationals, wants to keep a star whom the organization drafted in the first round in 2011 and developed into an all-star.

According to two people with knowledge of the negotiations, the proposal differs vastly from the 10-year, $300-million offer the Nationals made last September to outfielder Bryce Harper. That contract included about $100 million in deferred salary, with the final payment coming in 2052.

The offer to Rendon, in contrast, is structured similarly to the seven-year, $210-million deal the Nationals gave to pitcher Max Scherzer prior to the 2015 season. The deferrals, according to these people, are to be paid off within the seven years after the contract expires.

Rendon, 29, enters Tuesday’s National League wild-card game coming off the best season of his seven-year career. He set career highs in home runs (34), RBIs (National League-leading 126), batting average (.319), on-base percentage (.412) and slugging percentage (.598). Among N.L. players, only Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich and Los Angeles’s Cody Bellinger exceeded Rendon’s 1.010 on-base-plus slugging percentage.

“His season was outstanding,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said Monday. “. . . He’s a consummate professional. He’s as low-maintenance a superstar as there is in the game, one of the best players that nobody knows about, and he’s a true credit to the scouting and player development staffs here in Washington that drafted him, signed him, developed him and watched him turn into a superstar.”

Rendon was not available to media in the clubhouse during Monday’s workout day at Nationals Park, and he has been typically low-profile about his contract year. But he also has shown that he doesn’t mind the idea of allowing other teams to bid for his services.

“I mean, if you’re giving me the opportunity and saying I’m this close from going to go car shopping from multiple lots, instead of staying in one lot, I mean, what would you do?” Rendon said in a radio interview on “Grant and Danny” on 106.7 The Fan in July.

Though negotiations on a new deal have been going on since spring training, people familiar with Rendon’s thinking said he has indicated to ownership that he feels he has earned the right to free agency, which opens after the conclusion of the World Series.

Mark Lerner, now the Nationals’ managing principal partner, has met personally with Rendon several times, including last week, in order to gauge his interest in the offer and make sure he knows how much the club would like to keep him. Part of that is due to his play on the field, but he also has been the Nats player most closely involved in the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy — an organization to which he has made several donations, including a $150,000 gift that was announced last week.

“He’s a great teammate,” Rizzo said. “Between the lines, in the dugout and in the community, he’s outstanding.”