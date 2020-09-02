Yet neither proved true across three pitches. That’s all Wheeler needed — three steaming fastballs — to set down Eaton in an eventual 3-0 Nationals loss. Fans pressed their air horns from behind the center field gate at Citizens Bank Park. Eaton ripped off his helmet, his batting gloves and blindly tossed each item into a neat pile on home plate.

It was a fitting image of Washington’s fifth straight loss: Discarded gear resting where their cleats couldn’t touch. The Nationals haven’t scored in 18 innings. They did little against Wheeler, who yielded three hits and struck out six in 6 2/ 3. innings. Max Scherzer started for the Nationals, received no support and allowed three runs in six innings. That’s how they dropped to 12-22.

“The window of opportunity is closing,” Martinez said when asked if there’s added urgency with only 26 games left. “But I’m not going to put that kind of pressure on these guys. I just want them to come back tomorrow, win tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Martinez doesn’t look at the standings. Or, at the very least, that’s what he says in public. But when watching MLB Network on Tuesday, Martinez was ambushed by a graphic of the playoff picture. It showed the Nationals four games back of second place in the division, with each division getting two teams in an expanded field. It showed them four games back in the wild-card race. It made Martinez, ever the optimist, tilt his head and think: “Ah, we’re in it.”

Mathematically? Sure. But practically? They are finding new ways to lose each night. Sometimes the starter, namely Austin Voth, doesn’t make it past the second inning. Sometimes the offense — namely every batter but Juan Soto and Trea Turner — goes knee-shakingly cold. Then sometimes they just get beat.

On Wednesday, their latest chance to stir a miracle comeback, they met a familiar pitcher in Wheeler. The righty was making his 19th start against Washington, more than any other team. He posted a 5.01 ERA in those previous 18 starts, often struggling against Turner, Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman. But this Nationals lineup is stripped of what once made it tough for Wheeler. That’s shown with each passing game. Rendon left in free agency last winter.

Rendon left in free agency last winter. Zimmerman opted out of playing in 2020 due to concerns with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Bryce Harper, another enemy of Wheeler’s past, is now his teammate in Philadelphia. And of those still playing for Washington, only Turner and Soto have brought steady production. Starlin Castro is out for the year with a broken right wrist. Eaton has reached base in just over a quarter of his plate appearances. Asdrúbal Cabrera, batting third in place of Castro, has seven hits in his last 45 at-bats.

“I’ve been hitting the ball straight to people, too,” Cabrera said, noting the Nationals have had a share of bad luck during this down stretch. “It’s nothing I can control.”

That’s the group who stared down Wheeler, along with Howie Kendrick, Kurt Suzuki, Luis García, Victor Robles and Brock Holt, who joined the Nationals after hitting .100 in 30 at-bats with the Milwaukee Brewers. They managed one knock through five innings. Scherzer’s margin for error was razor thin.

Since Washington beat the Miami Marlins on Aug. 22, a game Scherzer started, they’d dropped eight of 10 to slip down the basement steps. One of those two victories came in another Scherzer outing. The other was a 9-3 blowout fueled by this now-sleeping offense. It left two on in the third after Robles singled, the Phillies intentionally walked Soto and Kendrick tapped out to first. Then it left two more on in the sixth when Kendrick walked, Cabrera single and Eaton struck out on those three fastballs.

“The frustration shows when we have a chance, an opportunity to do something, they wall want to do it,” Martinez said. “They want to be the guy. And they just need to take it easy out there.”

By that point, the Phillies led 2-0 on Neil Walker’s broken-bat single in the fourth. Scherzer had walked two batters ahead of Walker, which bothered him more than anything Wednesday. Then the deficit grew right after Eaton’s big-spot strikeout. Jay Bruce homered to start the sixth, lofting an outside curveball over the left-field wall. Scherzer circled the mound, bristling, while red and blue strobe lights crawled across the field.

He’d finish at 108 pitches to leave the Nationals in striking distance. He slammed his glove against the bench once he reached the dugout. His teammates never closed the gap.

“Look, tensions are high, you want to go out there and win,” Scherzer said. “As the starting pitch, you want to pitch out deep, get deep into the game and be winning the game. We’re in a losing streak and you want to be the stopper. I wasn’t and that’s frustrating.”

The best chance came with two outs in the ninth, once two reached against closer Brandon Workman. But García killed the threat with a dribbler that Workman fielded as the rookie dug toward first. García was out by five steps, his shoulders drooped, his club took a final look before turning toward the dugout.