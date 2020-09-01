Aaron Nola threw eight shutout innings for the Phillies. He struck out nine Nationals and allowed only two hits. Washington’s offense had been relying on Juan Soto and Trea Turner for production, and a down game for them meant no production at all. Philadelphia scored two off starter Patrick Corbin, four more off the bullpen, with the latter aided by poor defense from rookie second baseman Luis García. The Nationals fell to 12-21 with just 27 games remaining.

Heading into this one, Washington had Corbin, Max Scherzer and Aníbal Sánchez lined up for the rest of the series here. Despite being built around their rotation, the Nationals have been wholly unable to lean on it this summer. Joe Ross, their expected fifth starter, opted out in late June. Stephen Strasburg faced 23 batters before season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Austin Voth has a 7.99 through six appearances. Erick Fedde, though a bit better, was knocked around Monday and can’t avoid crooked innings.

So that leaves Corbin, Scherzer and Sánchez, none of whom have been their usual selves. Their rotation ERA was the sixth-worst in baseball at 5.16. Only four rotations have covered fewer than their 274 innings in 32 games. But if the Nationals have a run in them, or plan to peek out of last place, it must start with these three arms. And Corbin, up first, had to battle both the Phillies and their ace.

Nola’s night began with a three-pitch strikeout of Turner, who entered with a 16-game hitting streak and the league’s best batting average. Two outside curveballs, snapping away from the zone, showed that Nola was locked in. He did not allow a base runner until García punched a double with one out in the third.

But Corbin matched Nola early, even if his pitch count climbed much faster. He stranded two runners in the first. He retired the Phillies in order in the second. In the third, they put two in scoring position with one out after Rhys Hoskins skied a double. The next two batters, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, struck out on sliders in the dirt. Corbin’s go-to pitch was a trusty exit strategy.

They traded zeros in the fourth. The Nationals had one hit to the Phillies’ two. In the series opener, Washington fell after Turner and Soto combined for six hits, three homers, a walk, five RBI and five runs scored. It was a mark against Fedde and the other seven hitters in Manager Dave Martinez’s order. But on Tuesday, with Nola dealing, no one supported Corbin through four scoreless innings. Then the Phillies jumped on him in the fifth.

The rally began when Alec Bohm lifted a solo homer to left. Corbin tried to get ahead with a low-and-in slider, but it was up and over the plate. Bohm, a rookie third baseman, took it into the second row of cardboard fans. Soto chased it, looking toward the ink-black sky, until he ran out of room on the warning track. And after Corbin notched two outs, Hoskins singled, Harper walked and Realmuto knocked a hit inside the right-field line that scored Hoskins from second.

Corbin soon walked off the mound at 92 pitches. The damage would have been worse if not for a diving play by Turner that ended the inning. Reliever Kyle Finnegan got loose in the bullpen. Corbin had a short chat with Martinez and, after it, headed down the tunnel toward the clubhouse. His night ended with a quiet thud.

Yet Finnegan found that it wasn’t just Corbin. The team behind him had some fumbling left. Finnegan yielded a leadoff single before Jay Bruce ripped a grounder straight at García. It was surefire double play. But it bounced off García’s glove and straight into the air, allowing Didi Gregorius and Bruce to reach safely. Then Bohm ripped a double to right before confusion stirred at third.

Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan told Bruce to hold up. Gregorius thought Wathan was stopping him and slid into the dirt while a relay throw reached García. When he realized Bruce was at the bag, Gregorius sprinted home and slid past Yan Gomes, who couldn’t handle a bouncing throw from García. The Nationals were gifted the chance to steal an out and couldn’t. Two batters later, as often happens, Andrew McCutchen rocked a three-run home run and flipped his bat into the dirt.