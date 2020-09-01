"We have to keep our heads up," said Manager Dave Martinez, out of specific answers on what the Nationals can improve. "We got to stick together, come back tomorrow, and play good, clean baseball."

Aaron Nola threw eight scoreless innings for the Phillies. He struck out nine and allowed only two hits. Washington’s offense had been relying on Juan Soto and Trea Turner for production, and a down game from them meant no production at all. Philadelphia scored two off starter Patrick Corbin and four more off the bullpen, with the latter aided by poor defense from rookie ­second baseman Luis García. The Nationals fell to 12-21 with just 27 games remaining.

Heading into this one, its fourth straight loss, Washington had Corbin, Max Scherzer and Aníbal Sánchez lined up for the rest of the series here.

Despite being built around their rotation, the Nationals have been wholly unable to lean on it this summer. Joe Ross, their expected fifth starter, opted out in late June. Stephen Strasburg faced 23 batters before undergoing season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Austin Voth has a 7.99 ERA through six appearances. Erick Fedde, though a bit better, was knocked around Monday and can’t avoid crooked innings.

So that leaves Corbin, Scherzer and Sánchez, none of whom have been their usual selves. The Nationals’ rotation ERA was the sixth-worst in baseball at 5.16. Only nine rotations had covered fewer than their 153⅓ innings, and two, for the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, missed significant time after novel coronavirus outbreaks. But if the Nationals have a run in them, or plan to peek out of last place, it must start with these three arms. And Corbin, up first, had to battle both the Phillies and their ace.

“Some days you run into a buzz saw,” Martinez said of Nola, who got 12 swings and misses with his curveball alone. “Nola was good. I watched him, he mixed his pitches up really well and, man, that’s the best I’ve seen him.”

Nola’s night began with a three-pitch strikeout of Turner, who entered with a 16-game hitting streak and the majors’ best batting average. Two outside curveballs, snapping away from the zone, showed Nola was locked in. He did not allow a base runner until García punched a double with one out in the third.

But Corbin matched Nola early, even though his pitch count climbed much faster. In the series opener, Washington fell after Turner and Soto combined for six hits, three homers, five RBI and five runs. It was a mark against Fedde and the other seven hitters in Martinez’s order.

But Tuesday, with Nola dealing, no one supported Corbin through four scoreless innings. Then the Phillies jumped on him in the fifth.

The rally began when Alec Bohm lifted a solo homer to left. Soto chased it, looking toward the ink-black sky, until he ran out of room on the warning track. After Corbin notched two outs, Rhys Hoskins singled, Bryce Harper walked, and J.T. Realmuto knocked a hit inside the right field line that scored Hoskins from second.

“The home run was a breaking ball that wasn’t located very well and [Bohm] put a good swing on it,” Corbin said. “Other than that, I felt all right. Just the pitch count got up a little higher than I’d like. I didn’t finish guys today.”

Corbin soon walked off the mound at 92 pitches. The damage would have been worse if not for a diving play by Turner that ended the inning. Reliever Kyle Finnegan got loose in the bullpen. Corbin had a short chat with Martinez and, after it, headed down the tunnel toward the clubhouse. His night ended with a quiet thud.

Yet Finnegan found that it wasn’t just Corbin. The team behind him had some fumbling left. Finnegan yielded a leadoff single before Jay Bruce ripped a grounder straight at García. It was a surefire double play. But it bounced off García’s glove and straight into the air, allowing Didi Gregorius and Bruce to reach safely. Then Bohm, the next batter, ripped a double to right before confusion stirred at third.

Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan signaled Bruce to hold up. Gregorius thought Wathan was stopping him and slid into the dirt while a relay throw reached García. When he realized Bruce was at the bag, Gregorius sprinted home and slid past catcher Yan Gomes, who couldn’t handle a bouncing throw. The Nationals were gifted the chance to steal an out and couldn’t. Two batters later, as so often happens, Andrew McCutchen rocked a three-run homer and flipped his bat into the dirt.

“All I can do is keep working,” García said in Spanish through a team interpreter. “And just not let too many things run through my head and overthink about a lot of stuff out there.”

