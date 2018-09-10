PHILADELPHIA — The game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:05 p.m.

The Nationals have been rained out on consecutive days and endured several hours of rain delays in their weekend series at home against the Cubs.

Field conditions were poor because of weekend rain and the field at Citizens Bank Park had not been covered. Workers used blow torches to try to dry the field but it was too wet.

The Phillies began the day 4 ½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

Earlier in the day, the game between the Miami Marlins and Mets in New York was called off because of rain. There have been 51 weather-related postponements in the majors this season after there were 39 all of last year.

