Stephen Strasburg gets the Nationals’ second half off on a winning note, pitching six shutout innings in a 4-0 win over the Phillies. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

In their first game back from the all-star break, the Washington Nationals continued in the same groove they’d found six weeks ago with a 4-0 win over their National League East rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Starter Stephen Strasburg handled a deep and powerful Philadelphia lineup, throwing six shutout innings, striking out six and walking one as the Phillies grinded out at-bats all evening, running up the right-hander’s pitch count and forcing Washington’s bullpen to secure nine outs.

That bullpen, rested if not perfected, faced only one more batter than the minimum, deftly managing one of the least stressful stretches of their season. The offense did most of its damage in the second and third innings, and a two-run double from Victor Robles and Ryan Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly gave Strasburg all the support he would need. Juan Soto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth was extra cushion.

The win improved the Nationals to 48-42 and pushed their lead over the Phillies to 1 ½ games in the wild card race.

The victory was small, just another one on a July night, but helped reframe Washington’s season. The Nationals spent the first quarter of the season as one of the majors’ biggest underachievers. They spent the next quarter of the season playing .700 baseball, looking very much like the team many expected and establishing themselves in the postseason conversation.

They sit just 5 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and now wear a target on their backs. Nine teams, including Friday’s opponent, are within six games of their spot atop the wild card standings. The question of the Nationals’ second half is whether they’re as good at holding off teams as they are at overtaking them.

The challenge, however, got a little more complicated Friday. Their ace, right-hander Max Scherzer, a front-runner for his fourth Cy Young Award, had his Sunday start pushed back due to “mid-back” tightness, according to Manager Dave Martinez.

Meanwhile, the fifth starter spot, something of an open question all season, remains unanswered. Three candidates to fill it — Austin Voth, Erick Fedde and Kyle McGowin — were transferred from Class AAA Fresno to Class AA Harrisburg to be closer should they need quick reinforcements.

It’s unclear when Scherzer will return and Martinez called his probable pitchers for the team’s next series, a two-game set at Baltimore, “up in the air.”

“Right now, coming off the break, everybody’s strong and healthy, and we can figure this out,” Martinez said before the game.

Strasburg looked fully capable of assuming the role of ace should the need arise. He left the mound after the fifth at 96 pitches, and it seemed as though the bullpen might get called upon early in their return to action. Instead, Strasburg batted for himself in the bottom of the inning — flexibility Martinez might’ve not have been able to afford had the Nationals not led, 3-0 — and later returned for the top of the sixth.

Strasburg allowed a two-out single, but he navigated around it. He walked off the mound as Soto ran underneath a long flyball deep into the left-field corner. On the Nationals’ way to their dugout, Citizens Bank Park shot off fireworks in center field as a promotion for a postgame fireworks show.

Wander Suero handled the seventh, striking out two, and Fernando Rodney the eighth, working around a walk thanks to an inning-ending double play that gave way to between-innings fireworks, bursts of white and green filling the night sky.

As Sean Doolittle struck out two in an uneventful ninth, there were no fireworks, but the Phillies fans filled the void with boos.