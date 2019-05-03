As far as debuts go, Paul Menhart’s could have ended better.

The Nationals could have won instead of losing, 4-2, to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Reliever Dan Jennings could have thrown that slider somewhere else — anywhere else — to keep Rhys Hoskins from hitting the decisive three-run homer in the sixth inning. And maybe Menhart, the Nationals’ new pitching coach, could have helped Washington avoid another loss that dropped it to 13-18 overall and 1-10 in series openers.

But there will be time for that. Menhart was only promoted to pitching coach after the Nationals fired Derek Lilliquist on Thursday, saying they wanted better preparation and a fresh voice. Menhart has been with the organization since 2006, riding buses through rural Pennsylvania and central New York, filling roles with the Savannah Sand Gnats and the Hagerstown Suns, the Harrisburg Senators and the Syracuse Chiefs and, until this week, acting as minor league pitching coordinator for a half decade.

Now he got the second major league call-up of his career, with the Nationals needing a change, with a rough start trickling too far into the calendar. His first was as a right-handed pitcher in the mid-1990s. Now, as a coach, he had finally paid his dues.

“I’ll tell you what: It took longer to get here as a coach,” Menhart, 50, said with a laugh a few hours before first pitch Friday. “As a pitcher, I was very fortunate I moved rather quickly but I didn’t stay very long. The old adage is it’s a lot easier to get here than it is to stay. I hope I stay here a little bit longer than the three years that I got back in my playing days.”

Menhart was walking his dog Tuesday, just a few homes down from his in Richmond Hill, Ga., when his phone rang. He was preparing for a short flight to West Palm Beach, Fla., to the Nationals’ spring training facility, to work with reliever Trevor Rosenthal on rediscovering his command. His life is zigzagging across the country, one small town to the next, to the Nationals’ many affiliates in Harrisburg and Fresno and Hagerstown and so on. Georgia is just his jumping-off point. Home is wherever a young pitcher needs his help.

But that was about to change. Doug Harris, one of Washington’s assistant general managers, was on the line as Menhart and Gracie strode down the sidewalk. Harris told Menhart that he had been promoted to major league pitching coach. Menhart told Harris, his friend of more than a decade, not to joke with him like that. Harris suggested he go home and tell his wife. This time, he listened.

And before Menhart knew it, he was back in the house, and tears were in his eyes, and his wife, Bitsy, asked what happened to the dog.

“I’m going to be the big league pitching coach,” Menhart told her. He had waited 14 years to say those words.

The circumstances are not how Menhart pictured. Lilliquist is out of a job. No one is celebrating that. But a firing always opens the door for someone else, and the Nationals sought a new message from a familiar coach. They entered this weekend with the second-worst bullpen ERA in the majors, a $96 million rotation that has found trouble and a record that reflected the inconsistency of their arms.



Washington felt that Menhart’s approach — hands-on, analytical, exacting when diagnosing an issue — could trigger staff-wide improvement. But first Menhart had to arrive in Philadelphia and, once here, check in with the 15 pitchers he is now responsible for. He got to Citizens Bank Park early, picked through Phillies video and met with Manager Dave Martinez in his office in the early afternoon. Then Menhart walked around the clubhouse, checking out all the space, and caught up with Matt Grace, Joe Ross and the other players he’s influenced.

“Hi, I’m Paul,” he said in the hallway leading to the training room and team cafeteria. He extended to Jennings, a left-handed reliever who signed with the Nationals in mid-April and was promoted Tuesday.

“We talked on the phone recently, and . . .” Menhart said before filling a long pause with his big smile. “And here we are.”

And so there they were, all of them, searching for some traction on the third day of May. Starter Jeremy Hellickson was burned by a Jean Segura homer in the first, but he otherwise carved through the Phillies’ order with nine strikeouts (his most since Aug. 8, 2017) in 5⅓ innings. He punched out five in a row in the second and third. He struck out nine of 13 batters at one point. He exited at 79 pitches with a one-run lead, after Kurt Suzuki had nudged Washington ahead with a solo shot in the sixth, but that’s when the game slipped away.

Hellickson left with Segura on first and Bryce Harper stepping into the box. Jennings entered and walked Harper, then hung a low slider to Hoskins on the third pitch of the next at-bat. Hoskins reached down and lifted it into the left field seats, and Segura jumped up and down between second and third and, just like that, the score was in Philadelphia’s favor for good.

It was fair to wonder why Martinez didn’t bring in a right-hander to match up with Hoskins, even if he tends to hit lefties better. Conventional wisdom disagrees with how Martinez managed the inning. So did the results.

But the logic remained the same as it was when Lilliquist was still standing next to Martinez in the dugout: Coaches press the buttons. Pitchers have to execute. And Menhart’s task — however exciting, however rewarding after all these years — is really, really tall.