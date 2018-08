ST. LOUIS — The Washington Nationals have placed reliever Ryan Madson on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury.

Madson surrendered David Bote’s game-ending grand slam in Sunday night’s 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Nationals said Monday that Madson was dealing with back issues, but the plan was for him to pitch through it.

The 37-year-old Madson is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and four saves in 48 games this season.

The Nationals also promoted right-hander Trevor Gott and left-hander Tim Collins from Triple-A Syracuse before Tuesday’s game against St. Louis. Lefty Sammy Solis was sent down, and right-hander Erick Fedde was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Ryan Madson, left, reacts as he listens to catcher Matt Wieters during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-3. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

