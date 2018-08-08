WASHINGTON — Nationals right-hander Kelvin Herrera has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff impingement, further thinning the back of Washington’s bullpen.

The injury occurred Tuesday night in the ninth inning of a loss to the Atlanta Braves. After allowing a two-run triple, Herrera was examined by a team trainer and left the game.

Washington already is without closer Sean Doolittle, who is on the DL with a foot injury. Herrera, obtained in a trade with Kansas City in June, was serving as the closer in Doolittle’s absence.

Herrera was 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA and three saves with the Nationals.

Washington recalled Koda Glover from Triple-A Syracuse. As a rookie last season, Glover notched eight saves in 23 games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.