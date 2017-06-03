Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

After their 13-3 drubbing of the Oakland Athletics on Friday evening, the Washington Nationals squeezed in around tables, enjoying the lobster dinner featured in the postgame spread, joking and laughing as music blared through the room.

As his teammates kicked back and relaxed, Brian Goodwin buttoned his shirt and took his turn in front of the camera — his reward for going 4 for 5 with his first major league home run — and smiled when asked to describe the experience of hitting in a lineup as deep as this one.

“Very relaxing,” he said, his smile widening.

“These guys are, I mean, they’re special,” Goodwin said. “Just being in a lineup like this where guys are so pro, they know what they’re doing, it just takes the pressure off us guys.”

“Us guys” was Goodwin’s unofficial term for the bottom of the order, where he and Michael A. Taylor did some damage Friday as Goodwin subbed for Bryce Harper, who was serving the second game of his suspension. Goodwin and Taylor went 6 for 10 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored, filling out what was supposed to be the weaker part of a lineup that looked impenetrable.

“We’ve got a very formidable bench, as well as a lineup,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “They don’t have to feel like one man has to do it all the time. Everyone up and down that lineup can hurt you.”

By the time it was over, the Nationals had four players with 10 or more homers. Friday was the sixth time they had scored 13 or more runs this season, tying a team record. There have been 10 20-hit games in the majors this year. The Nationals have three of them.

That Stephen Strasburg allowed two runs in seven innings and struck out seven certainly helped the cause, though he could have erred far more and still moved his record to 7-1. The Nationals are 4 for 4 on this three-city road trip, and have won nine of their last 11 games.

The last two weeks of the Nationals’ season, in which they have faced three of the worst offenses in baseball and four teams well under .500, are not an accurate measure of their potential. These are not the teams they must beat when it matters most. These are teams they should beat when it feels like it does not matter at all.

But to realize their potential, and in so doing secure a chance at October redemption, the Nationals must win these games, too. Their ceiling will become evident later. Their foundation, it seems, is sound.

“We’ve got a good team,” Baker said. “We still have to get better and plug up some holes, but in the meantime, we’re winning ballgames.”

They lead the league in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage. Their starters have averaged seven innings, pitched to a 2.10 ERA, and compiled an 8.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the last 11 games. The Nationals are 15 games over .500 and have a double-digit lead in their division.

Among the keys to the Nationals’ operation is a deep and potent lineup, one that leads the league in OPS.

When Adam Eaton went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in late April, most wondered if the depth of the lineup would suffer. Taylor was a competent replacement for Eaton defensively, but offensively, he had not become the hitter the Nationals expected.

Friday, Taylor put the Nationals ahead in the second inning with a home run to left center against the kind of low breaking ball that might have stymied him before. It was his fifth homer in 29 games since Eaton’s injury. He doubled later in the game, and finished the night with a .303 average since taking over full-time.

“I’ve talked to him earlier, all the experience now he has to draw upon is allowing him to slow the game down,” Daniel Murphy said. “That’s something you just don’t get if you don’t play.”

Similarly, Goodwin was the 34th overall pick in the 2011 draft, the same year the Nationals drafted Anthony Rendon a few choices earlier. Goodwin never quite caught on either, toiling in Class AAA, hunting consistency.

After Chris Heisey’s injury and Harper’s suspension, Goodwin found himself in the starting. Friday, he had four hits, including a triple and his first major league home run.

Meanwhile, the usual suspects continued to hit, most notably Harper’s replacement in the three-spot, Murphy.

By the fourth inning of Friday’s game, Murphy was 3 for 3 with a home run. He finished the evening 4 for 6, 10 for 19 on this road trip, and hitting .335. Since joining the Nationals before last season, his average has never dipped below .286, where it sat after the second game of his Nationals career.

Jayson Werth homered. So did Rendon. Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman each had two hits. With the benefit of a designated hitter, and against inexperienced pitching, the Nationals’ lineup once again hinted at its lofty potential.

Maybe the floundering Athletics are not a good measure of this lineup. Perhaps its true, meaningful potential is best measured against the kind of aces it will face in October, the only time baseball hands out validation. Friday’s outburst, therefore, could hardly be considered representative. After all, Harper was not involved.