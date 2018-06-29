Trea Turner gets congratulations from teammates after his first-inning home run Friday in a 17-7 win over the Philliies. (Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press)

For weeks, the Washington Nationals have seemingly only strung together quality at-bats late in games, with defeat looming, if at all. That’s how Manager Dave Martinez assessed his players’ head-scratching June offensive production. They’ve often waited until the end to avoid chasing pitches and to make the pitcher work. They appeared to lack focus until they realized defeat was imminent.

That approach produced 10 losses in 13 games entering Friday night. A change was needed, and it came in a hurry.

The Nationals scored early and often in a 17-7 blowout of the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, replacing their recent dread with smiles by pounding a season-high seven home runs after beginning the day with 12 for the entire month.

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, Brian Goodwin and Mark Reynolds homered. Soto went deep twice, becoming the first teenager in major league history with four hits and two home runs in one game. The top five in Washington’s lineup — Adam Eaton, Turner, Harper, Rendon and Soto — finished 13 for 23 with five home runs and six walks.

The Nationals forced Phillies pitchers to make good pitches, and they often didn’t. Washington (42-38) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved a game behind second-place Phillies (43-37) in the National League East. The first-place Atlanta Braves’ victory in St. Louis kept Washington four games back.

“Everybody has fun,” Soto said. “Everybody just hears the sound of the ball, wants to see how far the ball is going. We have fun with that.”

[Stephen Strasburg throws first bullpen session since landing on DL]

The Nationals’ offensive free fall in June can be tied to their inability to hit balls over the wall. They came to rely on the home run over the season’s first two months and led the National League with 73 through May. But that power was zapped in June. Their 12 home runs in the month entering Friday were the fewest in the majors. The Los Angeles Dodgers, in contrast, were tops with 53. It’s as if they’ve been using different bats.

Injuries, of course, contributed to the power outage. Howie Kendrick is out for the season. Matt Adams and Ryan Zimmerman are on the disabled list. Daniel Murphy and Eaton haven’t found their stride since returning from major injuries earlier in the month.

The main culprit, however, has been underperformance, with Harper’s perplexing month heading the list of disappointments. Harper began Friday without a home run since June 9, when he hit his only homer of the month. And yet he still was tied for the National League lead with 19 entering Friday. His performance in April and May was that good, which made June’s slide so puzzling.

But Harper has looked better at the plate over the past week; he just had seven doubles but no home runs to show for it. The homer finally came in the fourth inning in Washington’s eruption Friday, when he went with a 98-mph fastball from Yacksel Rios over the wall in left. The opposite-field blast was a sign that Harper is right at the plate, and he also walked three times. He continued resembling the slugger from early in the season. Perhaps the funk is behind him.

“Getting that 20th home run really helps,” Martinez said. “He got it out of the way, and hopefully we move forward. But he had great at-bats today. Took his walks. Got some pitches in the strike zone. Missed one ball but really had good swings all day.”

The barrage began with Turner walloping a two-run homer two batters into the game. Three batters later, Soto smacked his fourth home run to the opposite field in six weeks as a major leaguer. In the ninth, he added a three-run rocket to center for his eighth homer of the season.

“When Trea hit the home run, that sparked everybody,” Martinez said. “When you score first, good things happen.”

[C-Flap helmets may look weird, but MLB stars are picking safety over aesthetics]

Washington appeared headed to a 1-2-3 inning in the second before Turner and Harper — heeding their manager’s plea for patience — worked two-out walks to bring Rendon to the plate. He capitalized on the chance, crushing a three-run homer to turn the affair into a rout.

“Hitting’s contagious,” Harper said.

Soto then notched an infield single to chase Nick Pivetta from the game after securing five outs. The former Nationals farmhand — Pivetta was traded for Jonathan Papelbon three years ago — allowed seven runs on seven hits, including three home runs, in 1 2/ 3 innings. In three starts against Washington this season, the right-hander has allowed 15 runs and 20 hits in 7⅔ innings.

The outburst at Pivetta’s expense covered for Erick Fedde’s rocky outing. Given an 11-0 lead, Fedde was slogging by the fourth inning, when the Phillies broke through with two runs. Fedde escaped before surrendering more but was clearly out of gas in the fifth. He needed to complete the inning to qualify for his first career win and Martinez extended his leash, giving him every opportunity to secure the three outs. Fedde got there, barely, after surrendering a two-run homer to Rhys Hoskins and a solo shot to Scott Kingery.

He threw 115 pitches — a career high as a professional at any level — and escaped in line for a win that the Nationals’ cushion preserved. There wasn’t a need for a late-inning awakening Friday. The Nationals were roused from the first pitch and didn’t relent.