The Washington Nationals played on the strangest of stages Friday evening, a stage on which the spotlight shined so brightly on their opponents and so dimly on them, a stage on which they were mere background figures in a broader production — able only to spoil the plot, not to twist it into a happy ending.

The game meant everything to the Colorado Rockies, who could clinch a playoff spot with a win. In fact, the whole series carries great importance for them. A Rockies sweep would give them their first division title in their 25th-anniversary season. If the Nationals were to manage a sweep, they could eliminate them from playoff contention altogether, though that will not happen after Friday’s result, a 5-2 Rockies victory.

Joe Ross surrendered back-to-back home runs in the fifth, one hit by former Nationals player Ian Desmond, and they proved to be decisive blows.

Given the implications, Coors Field buzzed with more energy than most venues that the Nationals have played in lately. And as the temperature fell into the 40s as the night went on, they huddled in their team-issued coats like they do in the playoffs, unaided by the same adrenaline that helps warm them on October evenings. If the Nationals needed a reminder of what they were missing, they got it Friday.

The Nationals threatened first when they compiled three hits in the second inning, all of which left the bases loaded with one out for Ross. Ross was able to put the ball in play against tough lefty Kyle Freeland. But unfortunately for the Nationals, he hit it right back to Freeland, who began an inning-ending double play.

Faced with a similar threat from the Rockies in the bottom of the inning, Ross got Desmond to tap a groundball back to him for an inning-ending double play.

[Friday’s box score: Rockies 5, Nationals 2]

The Nationals left five runners on base in the first three innings, a bad habit that has cost them in meaningful games. But in the fourth inning, Trea Turner broke through with a two-out triple that scored two runs — on a flyball that seemed so likely to fall harmlessly into a glove that Turner did not run hard out of the box until he noticed the ball was carrying and carrying. Had he hurried, he might have had an inside-the-park home run. Instead, he gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Against an elite young starter who entered the day with a sub-3.00 ERA despite pitching about half of his games at Coors Field, the Nationals’ lineup accumulated 10 hits before they recorded an out in the fifth. They only scored those two runs that Turner brought home. This lineup has provided strong at-bats for most of this season. But it has also struggled to convert good at-bats into efficient offense all season, which is one of many reasons Friday night was as close to a playoff atmosphere as they will experience in 2018.

As for the playoff-bound Rockies, Desmond’s fifth-inning, two-run homer felt like one of those moments of redemption that winning teams find this time of year. Desmond’s homer gave the Rockies the lead, and Chris Iannetta’s blow a batter later doubled it — all of which could have been crushing under different circumstances. If there is an advantage to not being in contention, it is that failure does not feel quite as crippling.

Ross’s night ended after that inning, following five innings in which he allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four. In three starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, Ross pitched to a 5.06 ERA, but his stuff looked good enough to label him healthy, and he will be able to have a normal offseason — not a rehab-based one — entering 2019.

For a month or so now the Nationals have been focusing on positives like those — the return of a healthy pitcher, or the emergence of a young prospect like Victor Robles. After his first career four-hit day Wednesday, Robles singled, doubled and stole a base as the leadoff man Friday. And the Nationals clinched second place in the National League East when the Phillies lost for the ninth straight game Friday night, a minimal consolation.

Since the Nationals are playing games without consequences for them, Manager Dave Martinez decided to give Sammy Solis another chance in the sixth inning with his team trailing by two. Solis has struggled mightily lately, and he allowed runs in five of his previous six appearances entering Friday. Martinez let him face Rockies No. 3 hitter David Dahl, a left-handed hitter. Dahl homered.

The Nationals sent Solis down to Class AAA Syracuse earlier this year and asked him to work on his approach against lefties. Lefties own a .993 OPS against him. Only three hitters in baseball have a higher OPS this year.

The Nationals never rallied after that, unable to stage their usual late-inning comeback against a team so intent on preventing one.

So the Rockies celebrated. Across the stadium, in a quiet clubhouse, the Nationals changed and headed into the Denver night, relegated to the role of harmless bystanders as the NL playoff plot thickens.