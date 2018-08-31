The math says there is still some air in the Washington Nationals’ lungs. The calculations say they could still find a way to end up in the playoffs. But if math ruled these endeavors, this team would not be what it is today. If math and probability and equations predicted anything, this team would be running away with the National League East, struggling for September meaning because so little was in doubt.

Instead, after trading away Gio Gonzalez and Ryan Madson on Friday, the Nationals are unrecognizable. If they are alive, they are wounded, looted beyond recognition by teams whose October dreams still have a pulse.

What was left of them fell to the Brewers, 4-1, a result that leaves them 8½ games back from the final wild card spot. The reality is that they will need a miracle — and have never been less equipped to stage one than they are now, with their best healthy reliever and most durable starter gone for good after more budget-slashing moves that will save this team no more than around $3 million this season.

The end came slowly, the transformation evident only in hindsight, when the moves had piled up and the wins had not. This group, so endlessly successful each summer and so confoundingly unsuccessful every autumn, will not be back together next year. So many of those who shaped the personality of this clubhouse, from Shawn Kelley to Daniel Murphy, had already gone by the time word trickled out that Gonzalez would leave, too.

But something about the departure of Gonzalez — traded to the Brewers, the very team the Nationals were playing Friday — as immutable as he was inconsistent, as reliably jovial as he was agonizingly inconsistent, signals a greater wave of change. None of the others had been here so long. None of the others were so completely tied to Nationals history, and no one embodied their playoff struggles as fully as Gonzalez, who stood on the mound to begin two fruitless Game 5 showings and went 0-4 in his playoff career as a National.

Tanner Roark, whose locker has been feet from Gonzalez’s for years now — often directly in the line of fire of one of his massive portable speakers — started Friday night’s game. As he surrendered a two-run homer to Travis Shaw that put the Nationals behind immediately, MASN cameras caught Gonzalez in a Nationals uniform chatting with Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde in the home dugout. The Nationals hadn’t wanted news of the deal to get out before game time and didn’t officially announce the deal before it ended. Their front office wouldn’t confirm it. Nothing has gone to plan this year.

Evidence of the trade news lingered in Gonzalez’s eyes and his face, which looked wistfully out at the field he called home for more than half a decade. The 32-year-old has felt this day coming for some time now, taking to lingering in his seat outside his locker, elbows on his knees, just taking in the scene.

That scene has changed dramatically over the past few months, though change this great comes little by little, in moments such as General Manager Mike Rizzo’s handshake for Madson, dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the game, or when clubhouse manager Mike Wallace carried Madson’s jersey on hangers out of the clubhouse, seemingly unmoved. He has seen this before. Everyone in baseball has. Manager Dave Martinez said so before the game. But they have not seen this here before. Never, since the Nationals burst onto the scene in 2012, have they abandoned contention so early and exited the stage so ungracefully.

In trading these players, wave by wave — first at MLB’s July 31 nonwaiver deadline, then at Friday’s deadline to be eligible for postseason play — the Nationals are saving money they will use to reshape this roster next year. They need not rebuild it, as key pieces are in place. But even as they shuffled through four managers in five years and watched playoff disappointments mount, a comfortable consistency grew here, one newcomers did not so much as mold but let consume them. The turnover is now so drastic, even as staples such as Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer remain, that comfort might not linger into 2019. Perhaps, after all this, it shouldn’t.

Roark, who has been so good for the past month that he reassured the Nationals they will enter next year with at least one reliable starter behind Scherzer and Strasburg, allowed more runs (four in six innings) than he has since mid-July, the depths of his midseason dark period. The offense didn’t do much to back him, going 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position against Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin and the Milwaukee bullpen.

Matt Wieters, another free-agent-to-be some thought might depart Friday night, was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth. Martinez argued the decision, and he did so with expletives and pointing. However much he tries to stay positive — sometimes to the chagrin of those who would rather see him hoot and holler at the disappointment this season — frustration is mounting for him and his clubhouse, both of which are more subdued now than before.

The Nationals Park crowds seem that way, too — though at one point in the seventh inning, a few fans in the season ticket sections tried to start a “Gio” chant to thank the lefty. It didn’t catch. When the rain began to fall in the ninth, only one Nationals player lingered on the top step amid the deluge. Gonzalez stood there, staring at the field, drenched and despondent, retreating to drier parts of the dugout only when the growing storm gave him no other choice.