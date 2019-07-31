Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park wasn’t about what happened on the diamond until the Washington Nationals made it so. Most of the game slid by distractedly under cloudy skies while the focus intensified on the clock ticking down to the 4 p.m. trade deadline. But after the Nationals’ front office acquired three relievers in a flurry of moves, the team on the field cobbled together a two-run, ninth-inning rally to force extra innings against Atlanta Braves.

On the same day the Nationals bolstered the bullpen, though, it lost them the game. In the 10th, the most trusted member of the bullpen all season, closer Sean Doolittle, allowed a decisive solo home run to Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson. The offense couldn’t capitalize on a two-on, one-out rally in the bottom of the inning in the 5-4 loss.

[Box score: Braves 5, Nationals 4]

In several ways, the game mirrored these two teams’ positions at the trade deadline. The Nationals’ day, like their pursuit of reliever help, started slow.

On the mound, Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez lacked his usual crispness and his pitch count climbed. Back-to-back doubles in the third and three straight singles in the fourth — including one to the opposing starter, Mike Sororka — tagged him with two more earned runs. The Braves topped off in the sixth with another pair of doubles and Sánchez departed his worst outing since returning from the injured list in late May: Five-plus innings, one walk, six strikeouts and 10 hits (six of which were extra bases) for four runs.

The stumble from one of the Nationals’ three trusted, healthy starters highlighted both the need for a consistent fifth starter and bullpen help, a fact magnified by Tuesday night’s acquisition by the division leader. In the three-way National League East arms race, the Braves jumped ahead by acquiring right-handed reliever Chris Martin for a young, left-handed starting prospect from their pitching-rich system.

In the sixth, with leadoff pinch-hitter Howie Kendrick at the plate, reports surfaced the Nationals completed a trade for Toronto Blue Jays right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson, a rental with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts per nine innings. The Nationals sent back 23-year-old right-hander Kyle Johnston, the Nationals’ 27th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Johnston had a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts at Class A Potomac.

Just then, Kendrick walked. The last time the Nationals faced him, in Atlanta, they’d battered Soroka on their third trip through the order against him. The first hitter Soroka faced this time, Trea Turner, smacked a ball into the left-center field gap. There were no outs, the heart of the order was due up and the breakthrough the Nationals waited for all afternoon seemed imminent.

But, as Kendrick dug around second, he saw third-base coach Bobby Henley pinwheeling him home. Kendrick sprinted through the base. The Braves’ relay throw beat Kendrick to the plate by more than a step. Turner never advanced past second.

When the Nationals acquired their second reliever of the day, 30-year-old left-hander Roenis Elias from the Seattle Mariners, they were in the midst of going down in order in the seventh.

In the eighth, first baseman Matt Adams returned from a few days rest after being hit by a pitch in the right foot Sunday and launched a pinch-hit home run into the right-field seats. Then the Nationals acquired another reliever, Seattle right-hander Hunter Strickland, in a separate deal.

The Nationals held off on any dealmaking in the ninth as they loaded the bases with no outs. Kurt Suzuki singled off Sean Newcomb to bring the game within one and, even though Gerardo Parra grounded into a double play, he still scored the tying run. Brian Dozier, though, struck out to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Doolittle watched Donaldson’s home run sail over the center field fence and put both arms over his head. He couldn’t believe it. He left the mound, inning over, with his hat askew, as if it were a popped lid letting off steam.

The Nationals lost a game Wednesday. The question is what they gained.