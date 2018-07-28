Gio Gonzalez allowed one run in seven innings against the Marlins, but the Nationals fell in the 10th inning on J.T. Realmuto’s walk-off bloop single. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

A loss in late July shouldn’t sting the way the Washington Nationals’ 2-1 defeat to the Miami Marlins on Saturday night stung. It’s usually too early for games to lug that level of significance. But that is where the Nationals, a club desperately trying to stitch together wins, stand with two months remaining in a season they have envisioned concluding with another playoff appearance.

Gio Gonzalez pitched his best game in two months, but the offense, the same one that exploded for 19 runs the previous two nights against a middling pitching staff, didn’t score until Daniel Murphy delivered a game-tying single with one out in the ninth inning. The hit, a grounder through the right side, forced extra innings.

But J.T. Realmuto spoiled the Nationals’ hopes with a walk-off bloop single down the right field line off Kelvin Herrera in the 10th, taking advantage of the Nationals’ decision to bring Bryce Harper in to play first base as part of a five-man infield and leave a two-man outfield with no outs.

The Nationals, yo-yoing around the .500 mark for weeks, dropped back to 52-52, but they didn’t lose ground in the National League East race as both the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies and second-place Atlanta Braves also lost. Washington remains six games out of first place.

Saturday featured a variety of oddities, beginning with the very first pitch. Attempting to bunt for a hit, Trea Turner, the Nationals’ leadoff hitter, squared around and did exactly what he didn’t want to do: He popped the ball up. That’s typically an easy out. But Turner’s popup traveled further than first baseman Realmuto initially anticipated. Realmuto, usually the Marlins’ catcher, charged the ball before realizing it was going over his head. He fell as he retreated, and Turner was on first base with a single.

Turner then stole second and third base for his first steals since June 29 after five consecutive unsuccessful tries, putting himself in scoring position for Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, and Juan Soto. None of them could capitalize. Harper and Zimmerman, who started over righty-mashing Matt Adams against a right-handed starter, struck out on change-ups. Soto grounded out. Opportunity wasted.

Walks haunted Gonzalez in his previous start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He issued five free passes. Afterward, he lamented his mistakes. For three innings Saturday, Gonzalez seemed to have learned from them. He wasn’t perfect — he walked the second batter he faced — but substantially better. Then, in an instant, he temporarily combusted.

Gonzalez began the fourth by walking three straight batters. That brought up Yadiel Rivera with the bases loaded, and he promptly delivered a sacrifice fly to give Miami a 1-0 lead. The Marlins (45-61) could have added more, but just as quickly as he created the mess, Gonzalez cleaned it up, getting the next two batters out to emerge without further damage inflicted.

[After receiving injection, Stephen Strasburg ‘very happy with the way I felt’]

On the other side, Trevor Richards was tormenting the Nationals with his change-up. The right-hander compiled eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings. Seven came on change-ups. Perhaps his biggest outs after the first inning, however, did not come via a strikeout. Washington finally threatened against Richards in the sixth, putting runners on first and second with one out for Zimmerman.

Zimmerman got the start at first base over Adams because Richards isn’t your typical right-hander. Richards boasts reverse splits. Entering Saturday, right-handed hitters were batting .321 with a .907 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Lefties, meanwhile, were batting .202 with a .590 OPS. The sample size was small — just 69⅓ innings — but the numbers, combined with Washington’s desire to have Zimmerman play often to build a rhythm, led to the decision. Further, Adams is a fastball hitter. Richards prefers throwing soft stuff.

So instead of Adams, Zimmerman stepped to the plate in the big spot and grounded into an inning-ending double play. He was the final batter Richards faced. The pitcher departed having allowed three hits and two walks. Washington welcomed his exit.

Gonzalez’s exit didn’t come as early. Instead, Gonzalez was sent back out for the seventh after throwing 102 pitches with the bottom of Miami’s lineup due up. Manager Dave Martinez gambled, and it paid off. Gonzalez retired the side in order and departed with his pitch count at 114. He overcame his fourth-inning meltdown to log his longest start since he went seven innings on June 2.

He was deserving of a win, but he and the Nationals didn’t get one as their three-game winning streak was snapped. It’s the kind of loss the Nationals may bemoan in retrospect in a few months if they aren’t playing in October. They aren’t going to win every game, but Saturday represented a botched opportunity against a team they expect to beat.