The final score, 5-3, reflected an odd and balanced effort. It was also enough for a two-game sweep that inched Washington to 16-25 on the year. The bats were opportunistic, if nothing else, turning a handful of mistakes into lasting damage. Aníbal Sánchez lasted five-plus innings before the bullpen phone rang. Wander Suero was erratic, letting the Rays sniff a comeback, before Sean Doolittle, Tanner Rainey and Daniel Hudson shut them down with three scoreless.

A combination of two two-out doubles, two RBI groundouts, a bloop RBI single, a sacrifice fly and four hit batters was how the Nationals grabbed a lead that held. Why not?

No 2020 game can pass without a reminder of the circumstances. The stands are still empty amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The dugouts are still filled with masks. To make the 16-team playoff field, the Nationals would have to do almost nothing but win for the next three weeks, then cross their fingers for the clubs ahead of them — the Rockies, the Brewers, the Mets, the Reds, the Giants, the Marlins — to collapse.

But baseball makes promises, even in down times, even to teams with a microscopic shot to play past the end of September. This summer has often offered the chance to try again tomorrow. Sánchez had another chance to turn his season around. The Nationals’ offense, a mix of core players, young players and old players, took its chances against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough and the bullpen behind him.

The 36-year-old Sánchez entered with a 6.48 ERA in seven starts. His previous one, on Sept. 3, lasted 3 1/3 innings before he was yanked by Manager Dave Martinez. It continued a weeks-long problem for Sánchez, who had been largely unable to push past five innings and spell an overworked bullpen. And that didn’t change Tuesday.

He retired the Rays, who stand atop the American League East, in order on 12 pitches in the first. He stranded the bases loaded in the second with by striking out Michael Perez. After that, his command flickered into focus, his fastball hit its spots and his change-up danced toward the dirt. He was through five scoreless innings on 74 pitches. Sánchez looked, for a moment, like the pitcher who lifted Washington throughout the last five months of 2019, including a near no-hitter in the first game of the National League Championship Series.

Then trouble stirred in the sixth, right on schedule. Sánchez yielded a leadoff single to Brandon Lowe, hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch and yielded another single to Ji-Man Choi. Despite a strong throw from right fielder Adam Eaton, Lowe was safe at home by a hair, sliding headfirst ahead of catcher Kurt Suzuki’s lunging tag. That ended Sánchez’s night at five innings plus three batters. He threw 88 pitches and left a mess for Suero.

It would get worse before the frame ended. Yoshi Tsutsugo tagged Suero with an RBI double before a wild pitch brought in Choi. The lead slimmed but held, with Suero escaping on a lineout to left. The Nationals had an eclectic mix to thank.

It began in the first, when Victor Robles walked, advanced on Eaton’s sacrifice bunt, stole third, then came in on Juan Soto’s groundout. It continued in the second with back-to-back two-out doubles for Brock Holt and Carter Kieboom. For Holt, that gave him 11 hits in 17 at-bats since starting 0 for 10 with the Nationals. For Kieboom, it was his first extra-base hit in 78 plate appearances this season.

Next, in the third, two scored on Asdrúbal Cabrera’s sacrifice fly and a single by Josh Harrison. In the sixth, after the Rays pushed back in, reliever Aaron Slegers plucked Kieboom and Robles with no outs. They moved up on Eaton’s second sacrifice bunt. Kieboom scored on Trea Turner’s groundout, a sequence nearly identical to how the Nationals got ahead. They twice plated runs in an inning with no hits.

From there, nine outs were quickly tallied. Doolittle was the best he has been all year, discarding three Rays in order with 10 pitches and two swinging strikeouts. Rainey, having had his lights-out dominance waver in recent appearances, was back to knifing through batters with his slider and high-90s heat. And that left Hudson to finish it off, which he did after allowing a single and nothing else.

By then, more than three hours after this started, the cotton candy clouds were subbed for a pitch-black sky. There was no one around to cheer or head for the Metro. There were just 19 games left for the Nationals, a team with no choice but to play them, no matter the standings or how steep they feel.

