As backbreaking as the close losses have been, as disheartening as the late-game collapses were, they gave the Washington Nationals hope. They suggested to them, to those eyes eager to see reason to believe, that if not for a pitch here or there everything might be different. Nothing about Sunday’s 12-1 loss to the Miami Marlins suggested this team is close. Nothing about a game like that, against a last-place team, allows for the illusion that they are on the verge.

Because for a team supposedly scratching and clawing for dear life, the Nationals largely looked like a group waiting for someone to toss them a rope they had not earned. Gio Gonzalez struggled again. Their defense lapsed. They surrendered 16 hits. They accumulated two.

Baseball is difficult, and nothing about winning games should be considered a given, should be dismissed as easy, or oversimplified. But the stark fact of this Nationals season is that 16 teams in baseball have found winning easier than they have — and that only five teams in the National League have lost more. They are seven games back in the National League East, and they are under .500 on Aug. 19.

The Nationals could use a few more Adam Eatons, a few more guys with so much grit they could seem abrasive, a few more guys who pump the brakes so infrequently that they no longer have them at all. Those are the guys that fend off defeat. In the first inning, with the tone of flighty Gonzalez’s day yet to be determined, Eaton climbed the right field wall and plucked a foul pop out of the stands to end a scoreless inning.

Eaton also drove in the first Nationals run of the game with an RBI double in the third. The Marlins threw him out trying to transform that ball into a triple. Aggressive and fiery do not always foretell perfection, but they always reveal effort.

This team could also use a few more Juan Sotos, and frankly anyone could. He was the second Nationals player to push Jose Ureña — an enigmatic rookie best known for his revenge plunking of Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuña Jr. last week — into a three-ball count. Against a hard-throwing rookie with command trouble, a veteran lineup should be pushing counts deep like that over and over. A 19-year-old did it best, and became the Nationals’ first base runner of the day when he walked in the second. He never scored.

The Marlins scored first in a typically maddening Gonzalez inning. He walked two men and got two outs. Then he allowed a blooper to short center, a play Michael A. Taylor probably makes standing up, but one Harper could not. Instead of diving, he deked like he could catch the ball, a smart play in some situations, but an ineffectual one with two outs, when runners are moving anyway. Harper has been an adequate defender in center field, but simply doesn’t have the speed of a true center fielder.

This team can tout its defensive prowess via statistics, like the fact that they had made fewer errors than any team in baseball entering Sunday. But those statistics do not reflect their reality, which consists of plays like that one, or the strange route Harper took to Austin Dean’s line drive a batter later. A better route might have given him a chance. Instead, the ball banged off the wall for a double that scored two runs and left the Nationals trailing.

As Daniel Murphy admitted Saturday night, when he took responsibility both for an egregious error and a line drive missed that does not count as an error in the score book, those plays change games. The Nationals have experienced many such plays that fall into the latter, undocumented category. And they have suffered for them.

Harper is playing center because the Nationals must find him a place in this lineup, and their personnel does not allow him to stay at the corners where he fares better. Murphy is playing second for similar reasons. They both hit too well to sit.

But in the seemingly endless (if futile) quest to find the one reason this season has been such a disappointment, defense rarely gets much credit. It deserves some. Then again, two of the runs that scored that inning were on base because Gonzalez walked them there.

The lefty struggled again. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits and walked four. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings. He has made 14 starts since the beginning of June. He has lasted fewer than five innings in six of them. He became the second pitcher this season to allow eight runs to the last-place Marlins. Jeremy Hellickson was the other.

Tommy Milone, just moved to the bullpen to provide multiple innings on days like this, provided the innings but could not stop the onslaught. By the seventh inning, the Marlins led 11-1. Harper dropped a low line drive and was charged with a two-base error. The offense had still not done anything against Ureña. It never really would, and finished with two hits in a must-win game.

The Marlins had not won a road game since July 21. They took two out of three from the Nationals, who are arguing they’re still alive on the outskirts of a pennant race, but are not providing much proof of life.