Nationals closer Sean Doolittle gathers himself after the Mets’ Todd Frazier tied it with a three-run homer in the ninth inning. Michael Conforto won it later with a two-out RBI single. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals had been here before. Five times this season they had carried a lead or a tie into the eighth inning against the New York Mets, only to lose. The bullpen burned them badly and repeatedly, including in three consecutive late May games during a four-game sweep that left their season in critical condition.

The Washington team that arrived at Citi Field on Friday was supposed to be different. The Nationals had established themselves as legitimate playoff contenders with a retooled bullpen, adding three relievers at the trade deadline for series like this. One of those acquisitions, Daniel Hudson, bridged seven strong innings from starter Stephen Strasburg to the ninth, where the Nationals had a three-run lead and their most trusted reliever, closer Sean Doolittle, on the mound. It should’ve meant the game was over, but it did not — at least not how the Nationals had hoped.

Before he had managed to record an out, Doolittle allowed a game-tying, three-run homer to Todd Frazier. Five batters later, Michael Conforto’s RBI single with two outs rocked Citi Field and the Nationals, who were saddled with a painful, 7-6 loss.

The loss dropped the Nationals to 61-54, prevented them from reaching nine games above .500 (which would have been a season high) and cut into their cushion atop the National League wild-card race. The Mets improved to 60-56, earned the 14th win in their past 15 games and grabbed a share of the second wild-card spot with Milwaukee (which played late Friday night).

In the seventh inning, the Nationals jump-started what looked like a game-winning rally against Mets starter Marcus Stroman, the team’s top trade-deadline acquisition.

Stroman started the seventh at 102 pitches but walked leadoff hitter Trea Turner, ending his night. Two batters later, third baseman Anthony Rendon sent left-hander Justin Wilson’s first pitch to him over the wall in left field, giving the Nationals a 5-3 lead. Citi Field had felt like the epicenter of a pennant race until that moment. The crowd — which had erupted into a writhing sea of white after back-to-back home runs tied the score at 3 in the fourth inning — fell silent.

The stakes for this game seemed improbable if not impossible 77 days earlier, when these teams were competing to see whose season looked bleaker. On May 23 — a date that would come to define the Nationals’ season because of how they played after it — the Nationals crawled away from Citi Field following a humiliating sweep. At 19-31, they had their worst record since the pre-2011 dark days. Manager Dave Martinez seemed on the brink of being ousted. The issues that had plagued the team all season manifested with an injured offense totaling 13 runs and a combustible bullpen allowing its 40th run to the Mets in 37⅔ innings.

Since, the Nationals had gone 42-22 entering Friday.

The game began as a pitchers’ duel. Stroman struck out seven hitters in the first three innings, and Strasburg one-upped him by retiring the first nine batters he faced. Both took damage in the fourth.

Stroman allowed an RBI triple to Rendon and a two-run homer to Juan Soto, who equaled his rookie season home run total of 22. Soto hit Stroman’s 90-mph cutter so hard that the right-fielder barely moved, and Soto bat-flipped even harder. In the dugout, he shimmied his shoulders in what appeared to be an imitation of a move Stroman had done after an earlier strikeout.

In the bottom half, Strasburg issued a leadoff walk and allowed those back-to-back home runs. The game was tied again, at 3.

In the sixth, the Nationals seemed poised to retake the lead. Soto doubled and Matt Adams smashed a bounding grounder off the first baseman’s glove. The ball skittered into the outfield, but Soto, rounding third, didn’t see third base coach Bob Henley waving him home. Soto inched toward the plate but never far enough to actually go. He retreated in what looked seconds later like a critical mistake.

The next hitter, Kurt Suzuki, grounded to third and Soto took off for home. Frazier threw home and trapped Soto in a rundown. Soto compensated for the mistake by yo-yoing just enough to advance both runners into scoring position. But the Nationals still couldn’t capitalize.

In the bottom half, Strasburg Houdini’d his way out of the same situation. With runners on first and third with no outs, he jammed Pete Alonso for a soft lineout, worked an eight-pitch, check-swing strikeout and induced a soft grounder to third that Rendon nearly threw away but Adams saved with a full extension at first.

The difference, though, was the bullpen. So much had changed since the last time these teams played at Citi Field — everything except the result, anyway.