Stephen Strasburg’s final pitch hummed in at 94 mph, past Rosell Herrera’s waving bat and into Kurt Suzuki’s waiting catcher’s mitt. Herrera dropped his head in frustration and stared into the dirt. Strasburg watched for a moment, skipped once and, eyes now fixed straight ahead, headed toward the visitors dugout with the afternoon resting on his fingertips.

That happened a lot inside Marlins Park on Sunday, where the Washington Nationals rode Strasburg to a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins. The 30-year-old righty stuffed 11 strikeouts into eight scoreless innings. He gave up just two hits. He threw 104 pitches and, while doing so, lifted a team that had dropped back-to-back games to a club they should have picked on all weekend.

That was the effect of Washington’s best pitching performance of the season, from one of the three arms they’ll lean on now and into the fall. Strasburg’s effort was backed by two home runs from Ryan Zimmerman and a third crushed by Brian Dozier. And the Nationals, everything considered, are 10-10 as they head to Denver for a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies starting Monday.

[Box score: Nationals 5, Marlins 0]

The first out of the bottom of the second looked like any other, with a Miguel Rojas grounder skipping toward Wilmer Difo at short. But that ball carried a bit of history as it nestled into Zimmerman’s glove ahead of Rojas. It made Strasburg the Nationals’ all-time leader in innings pitched with 1,253 2/3. He passed Gio Gonzalez, who departed in a trade last August, and that provided reminder of just how long Strasburg’s been doing this.

Washington has needed him in many games like this, to steady momentum, to halt a skid, to pitch into the late innings and ease pressure off a struggling bullpen. The Nationals couldn’t get swept by the rebuilding Marlins. They were a player short — with a 24-man roster and a three-man bench — as Anthony Rendon’s left elbow contusion was evaluated further. They had high expectations for Strasburg after his last start, a loss to the San Francisco Giants, unwound in the fifth. And Strasburg delivered.



Ryan Zimmerman broke out with two home runs on Sunday. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

He may have received some help early, as a shadow crept over the first base line and settled halfway between the mound and home plate. The Marlins have opened their retractable roof more this season, and they did again Sunday to let in the 78-degree air and a slight breeze. But that created a cone of shade that moved across the diamond as the game progressed. Strasburg’s pitches started under the midday sun and, as they neared the plate, went from white to a dull gray. They also spun and broke and tailed, depending on what he threw, and the strikeouts added up fast.

That led Strasburg to carve through the Marlins’ lineup for the first four innings. Miami starter Trevor Richards did the same until, in the fourth, Zimmerman lifted his change-up beyond the left-field wall. Zimmerman brought a season-long slump into the game, as he was hitting .182 in 65 plate appearances. But he battled with Richards for eight pitches, ran the count full and stalked a low-and-side pitch for his second homer of the season.

Then the shadow passed the mound and became a non-factor. Strasburg kept dominating.

He struck out the side in the fifth and Curtis Granderson to start the sixth, giving him 41 career games with 10 or more strikeouts. He leaned on his biting curve, throwing it 45 times for 12 swinging strikes, six called and four foul balls. And Strasburg got incremental run support on top of Zimmerman’s home run, first on a Howie Kendrick sacrifice fly in the sixth and then a solo blast from Brian Dozier in the seventh.

That three-run cushion was plenty big enough, and it grew in the ninth with Zimmerman’s second homer and Difo singling in Suzuki. The Nationals have tried to right their bullpen in many ways this year — crossing their fingers, shifting roles, shuttling in pitchers from Fresno, Calif., to see if anyone sticks. Yet this was a new attempt to smooth a problem that’s plagued them since Opening Day on March 28.

Strasburg hung eight zeros on the scoreboard and delivered the ball directly to the ninth in a tight game turned lopsided. Kyle Barraclough, coming off a rare two days of rest, got two quick outs and then issued two walks. Closer Sean Doolittle came in and finished it off. It’s not a sustainable formula. It won’t be an option most games. But it worked when the Nationals really needed it.