Yasiel Puig didn’t move for the first one, or the second, and that his muscles did not even twitch was a good sign for the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Saturday afternoon.

Puig, the Cincinnati Reds’ right fielder, didn’t have to watch the two home runs that sailed way, way over his head against a cloud-specked sky. All he had to do was peak at the flight of each hit, or listen to the crack of the bat, to know that Gerardo Parra and Matt Adams got the very best of former Nationals starter Tanner Roark. Parra and Adams’s blasts were the two deciding hits in Washington’s 5-2 win over the Reds, giving them six victories in their past eight contests.

It threatened to be an ugly affair early. They made two errors and could have been tagged for another. Erick Fedde didn’t have reliable command in his third start. But Parra and Adams played long ball — Parra in the second inning, Adams in the fourth — and the bullpen notched the final 15 outs without allowing a run.

[Box score: Nationals 5, Reds 2]

A few hours before first pitch, in the quiet of a pregame clubhouse, it became clear that this was Parra’s day. He was walking to take some pregame swings, his bat dragging along the visiting clubhouse carpet, when he realized he was still holding his water bottle. He pivoted, eyed down his locker from about 25 feet, and bounced the bottle onto the corner of an empty shelf with pinpoint accuracy.

It didn’t rattle around the cubby. It didn’t roll into place. The bottle just nestled between two pieces of wood as if someone had carefully placed it there, the front-side facing out. Parra shrugged and, turning toward the indoor batting cage, remarked in Spanish that of course he meant to do that. When asked later if he really did, because it was worth questioning, Parra smiled and whispered: “No chance.”

What he did at the plate in the second inning was a bit more intentional. The 32-year-old outfielder joined the Nationals in early May after he was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. He had just one homer in a rough month — and it came against Washington — but he’s since brought a surprise dose of power to his new team. His first hit for the Nationals was a game-winning grand slam. He homered again three appearances later in a tight win over the New York Mets. And now he dug in against former National Tanner Roark, with two on and one out, and with his team needing a lift.

Parra, as has become his habit here, delivered with a three-run moonshot to right before also notching two singles and a steal. Roark stepped just off the mound, his cleats meeting grass, and faced the stands that had swallowed up Parra’s home run. The next time he did that was as Adams’s fourth-inning shot climbed further and further up the red seats to stretch out the Nationals’ advantage. That time Roark shook his head with frustration. He lasted six innings and was only burned by those two hits.

Roark could have been a reminder of how Washington’s back-end starters have struggled so far this year. The Nationals traded him to the Reds in December, after spending six seasons together, and instead filled their rotation out with veterans Anibal Sanchez (slightly cheaper) and Jeremy Hellickson (very cheap).

Yet Sanchez and Hellickson have mostly faltered through two months, leaving the Nationals with heavy bullpen workloads and a combined 6-11 record in their starts. Then Fedde, who again pitched in Hellickon’s spot as the veteran works back from a right shoulder strain, had his shakiest outing of the season Saturday. His pitch count spiked early, grew even more due to two errors — by Trea Turner and Adams — and he escaped a pair of bases-loaded jams with close-call double plays. His afternoon ended after four innings, one additional batter and 85 pitches that he battled through from the start.

And Roark, for the most part, had been steady as always for the Reds. But the Nationals were able to shake him out of that rhythm, if only enough for two hitters to make the difference in a tight game. Parra came in with six hits and a homer in 17 career at-bats against Roark. Adams, similarly, had five hits in nine at-bats with two home runs.

So it was fitting that they teamed to give the Nationals a quick lead that never disappeared. Tanner Rainey, who came to the Nationals in the trade for Roark, threw 1 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief against his former club. Wander Suero worked through the seventh and eighth on 30 pitches. And then came Sean Doolittle, Washington’s reliable closer, to close the door and make Parra’s homer the game-winning hit.