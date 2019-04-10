As the Citizens Bank Park organist tapped away at “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” most of the remaining fans rose, stepped into the concrete aisles and headed toward the exits.

The song accompanies the seventh-inning stretch, when everyone rises, shakes out their limbs and sits back down for the finish. But this rendition serenaded a sad and slow exit for the Philadelphia Phillies faithful, whose team was bludgeoned Wednesday night by the visiting Washington Nationals, 15-1.

Washington fell into a 6-1 hole against the Phillies on Tuesday night, then scored 24 consecutive runs between the last five innings of that game and first eight of this one. The Nationals’ final run came with Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr on the mound. The Phillies’ first and only run came off Trevor Rosenthal, who recorded his first, second and third out of the season in his fifth appearance for the Nationals.

Washington improved to 6-5, with all of those games coming against the Phillies and New York Mets. That is a favorable record given the bullpen issues and early miscues that clouded the Nationals’ start. Anthony Rendon stayed scorching hot, smacking a single, a three-run double and extending a 10-game hitting streak that has included four home runs, 11 RBI and 16 runs. Starter Jeremy Hellickson tossed six scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struck out six on 100 pitches. The Nationals’ bullpen did not allow a hit in the final three frames.

But there was one setback for the Nationals, when reliever Tony Sipp entered in the seventh, threw four pitches and exited after Manager Dave Martinez and an athletic trainer visited the mound. Sipp, 36, is Washington’s new lefty specialist and the team will hope any pain didn’t signify an injury.

Toward the end of last August, when the Nationals were trudging to a disappointing finish, their 2019 schedule dropped and this 11-game division start was revealed — a stretch that would provide a good measuring stick of where the team stood.

Yet they couldn’t have known, some seven months ago, how much talent would be poured into these matchups. The Nationals again built a contender, filling holes in their rotation, in their bullpen, at catcher, second base and on the bench. So did the Phillies, so did the Mets and so did the Atlanta Braves. In one winter, with a wave of moves, the NL East became baseball’s most competitive division.

And Washington found out, right away, just how tight this race may be. The first 10 games included flashes of upside, some fundamental mistakes and a bullpen that, for the most part, has been unable to control the scoreboard. But in the 11th, on a quiet, crisp night, everything clicked as the Phillies stumbled.

The Nationals jumped on Phillies starter Nick Pivetta from the first pitch. Adam Eaton, Brian Dozier and Rendon started it with three straight singles, and the first of three first-inning runs came in when Juan Soto walked.

Hellickson took that three-run advantage and ran with it. The 32-year-old started the year in the bullpen, the odd man out with the team starting the season using a four-man rotation. But this game was his, for as long as he could go with the bullpen taxed after Tuesday.

In his only other outing of the season, on April 2, Hellickson entered in the eighth and gave up a towering home run to Bryce Harper at Nationals Park. In his first matchup with Harper on Tuesday, he struck him out swinging with an 89-mph fastball. Hellickson soon set down eight straight, connecting the bottom of the second of the second to the bottom of the fifth, and sprinkled in contributions at the plate.

In the top of the first, Hellickson worked an eight-pitch at-bat that ended in a swinging strikeout. In the fourth, he singled up the middle and scored on Rendon’s bases-clearing double. And in the fifth, as the lead stretched, he wheeled from first on a triple from Victor Robles and scored the eighth run of his career.

The Nationals batted around in the seventh, plating five more runs, and built enough of a cushion for Rosenthal to get another chance. He has struggled more than any Washington player, throwing 38 pitches and allowing seven earned runs without recording an out heading into Wednesday. But then he got that elusive out, on his 48th pitch, by striking out Andrew Knapp. He then walked the bases loaded, gave up a run and finished the inning with three outs to lower his season ERA to 72.00.