Kurt Suzuki knew it was gone, right off the bat, and so he screamed and pointed at the Washington Nationals’ dugout as it emptied onto the field at ­Nationals Park.

The catcher’s three-run, walk-off homer was the final punch of an 11-10 win for the Nationals over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. The Mets walked off the field in disbelief. The Nationals spilled onto it in shocked celebration. They had stumbled all night, first when Max Scherzer gave up four runs in the fourth inning, then when Roenis Elías gave up home runs in the eighth and ninth, then when the Mets scored four more runs off a bullpen that still can’t figure it out.

But the Nationals kept at it, their offense making use of a few final breaths, the seven-run effort standing as the largest ninth-inning comeback in team history. The first run came in on a Trea Turner double, the next on a single by Anthony Rendon, the next two on a pinch-hit double by Ryan Zimmerman. Then Suzuki stepped into a full-count fastball from Mets closer Edwin Díaz and blasted it into the left field seats. The win helps Washington keep pace with the Braves in the National League East, if only barely, as they remain 6 1 / 2 games out with a four-game series looming in Atlanta this weekend.

This was Scherzer’s third start since he returned from the injured list Aug. 22. He missed close to seven weeks, save one late July appearance, with a list of diagnoses that included a mid-back strain, bursitis in the scapula below his right shoulder blade and a mild rhomboid muscle strain. They were sometimes referred to, collectively, as a back problem. Other times the word “shoulder,” far more daunting for a pitcher, crept into the public conversation. Yet the company line never wavered. The Nationals need Scherzer, their ace, their best hope in a playoff push, at 100 percent.

He has been steadily rebuilding his workload across the past two weeks. He threw 71 pitches in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first start back. He lasted 18 pitches longer, and just one out deeper, against the Baltimore Orioles six days later. Then this start was pegged as a bigger step toward Scherzer’s regular self. Manager Dave Martinez expected him to top 90 pitches. Scherzer, having recovered well, had hinted that he could be unleashed. He itched to put everything behind his running fastball. He wanted to test his arm and back and shoulder, for real, and see how his body responded.

The early and late results were encouraging. The middle was not. The Nationals gave him an early lead when Juan Soto doubled in Asdrúbal Cabrera in the first. Scherzer held it for three innings, striking out five in the process, setting up his off-speed stuff with a fastball that had renewed life. But a second trip through the Mets’ lineup was a speed bump. Then it was a full-on wall.

Scherzer had not allowed a hit going into the fourth. That changed when Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto started the inning with back-to-back singles. Alonso went with a first-pitch slider low and off the outside corner. Conforto stalked a first-pitch cutter on the outer half of the plate. Wilson Ramos followed with a double, extending his hitting streak to 26 games, and he used a first-pitch fastball to do so. Only the pitch to Conforto would have been called a strike. The Mets handled them anyway. Then Brandon Nimmo lifted a sacrifice fly to center, bringing in another run, and Joe Panik ambushed Scherzer again.

Gerardo Parra turned and sprinted after Panik’s drive to right. But he slowed once his feet neared the warning track. Panik got just enough of the 92-mph cutter to land it in the first row of seats. Scherzer gave up a double to Luis Guillorme before finishing the inning. He bounced back with a quick fifth, retiring the side in order, and did the same in the sixth. He made it to 90 pitches. His average fastball velocity was a normal 94.8. He just wasn’t quite sharp enough in another test drive.

But the Nationals were up to bailing him out, and more so bailing the bullpen out, by night’s end. The first comeback attempt started in the sixth, when Suzuki knocked in Soto with a single off the wall. But because Matt Adams got a bad a read on it and couldn’t get past second base, Suzuki held up at first and a double play stayed intact. Parra bounced into one three pitches later to end the threat.

Elías yielded a Jeff McNeil homer in the eighth, upping the deficit to three runs again, and Soto’s two-run shot in the bottom of the inning could only bring it back to one. Then it was back to two runs after Nimmo took Elías deep to start the ninth. Then it stretched to six after McNeil added a two-run single and Alonso lifted a two-run homer off Daniel Hudson.

Yet that only set the stage for the theatrics. The lasting image of Tuesday could have been Scherzer’s bad inning, a few defensive miscues, or Elías and Hudson struggling to keep runs off the board. But instead it was Suzuki, all but pulling his teammates onto the field himself, circling the bases while they all gathered around home plate.

The Nationals’ total effort was far from pretty. Their celebration was still deserved.