Nationals outfielders Victor Robles and Juan Soto overrun a double by the Braves' Freddie Freeman in the seventh inning Sunday night. Atlanta stretched its lead to 4-0 on the play. (John Amis/AP)

The Washington Nationals were a tick behind Sunday night — or maybe a few ticks — with their best drives falling just short, their gloves bobbling routine plays, their effort against the Atlanta Braves lagging, and lagging some more, until a lopsided loss was complete.

A 7-1 defeat left Washington with a split of the four-game series, keeping Atlanta without close company atop the National League East. The Nationals are again 6½ games back, right where they started this taxing weekend, and they will now have to take better advantage of the 10 remaining matchups between these teams.

They couldn’t quite solve Braves starter Kevin Gausman despite a handful of loud outs, managing to score just once as he turned in seven solid innings. Washington got 5⅓ frames from spot starter Joe Ross, who allowed three runs, but Manager Dave Martinez pushed him a bit too far before the bullpen stumbled. Reliever Javy Guerra let Atlanta pull away with two runs in the seventh, and Ronald Acuña Jr. piled on with a two-run homer off Kyle McGowin in the eighth.

It all amounted to a missed opportunity.

The Nationals entered Sunday with a chance to make up two games in this series. That would have matched how much ground they had made up in the past month, despite posting the majors’ best record, because the Braves have nearly matched their surge with one of their own. That’s the reality of digging out of a deep hole: You can only do so much before other teams have to help, too.



In his first start of the season, Joe Ross allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. (John Amis/AP)

But Washington has done its part, and then some, and it rode a bit of history into this matchup: A Nationals starter had not taken a loss since June 15. That 27-game stretch matched a record set by the New York Giants in 1916. It shows Washington’s strong rotation, how often its offense stages comebacks and why it is still atop the NL wild-card standings. The streak was handed to Ross, and then fumbled by him, once he arrived off a flight from Reno, Nev.

Ross had been with the Nationals earlier this season, when they experimented with him in the bullpen. But the career starter didn’t fit there — finishing with an 11.05 ERA in 17 appearances — and was optioned back to Class AAA Fresno in late June.

He made eight starts with mixed results. He smoothed out his mechanics, keeping his body tall, his front leg straight and hiding the ball until late in his delivery. He received another chance because Max Scherzer is still recovering from inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade and Austin Voth is now on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis, leaving Washington scrambling to find spot starters to fill the gaps.

So there was Ross, on the mound at SunTrust Park, mixing his sinker, slider and four-seam fastball against the heavy-hitting Braves. The first inning seemed to signal a rough outing: He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. He fell into a 3-2 count against three of the first four batters he faced. His pitch count spiked to 35. But then he settled in, and the Nationals wrestled with Gausman and bad luck.

They made hard contact early off the Braves right-hander, rocketing three balls that were caught along the warning track. Anthony Rendon did the same in the seventh, causing the home crowd to sigh, and the ball sunk into Ender Inciarte’s glove against the center field wall. Rendon squinted at the fence, shook his head and smiled. It was that kind of game.

But Gausman, who came in with a 6.21 ERA, and who just came off the IL, carved through the Nationals’ order with well-placed fastballs, striking out eight. Their aggressive approach only helped him keep a low pitch count. Ross, meanwhile, made it through five innings on 88 pitches and kept the damage to two runs. But that’s when Martinez got a bit too greedy.

The manager could have pinch-hit for Ross in the sixth. The pitcher was leading off, the Nationals trailed by two, and it felt logical to hook him there. But other factors could have influenced Martinez into pushing Ross deeper: He had a short bench — down to three players — after Ryan Zimmerman exited in the second inning with right heel pain. And his bullpen was overworked from the night before, and the night before that, and even the night before that.

So Ross hit, and struck out swinging, and Josh Donaldson whacked his 23rd homer of the season on Ross’s second pitch of the inning’s bottom half. Ross got one more out and allowed a single before Martinez pulled him for Tony Sipp.

But still, Washington never covered the first two runs Ross allowed, so the choice to leave him in may have not mattered by game’s end. But it handed the Nationals a larger deficit, leaving them with lots of work to do. For the first time in 27 contests, the Nationals weren’t tied or ahead in the seventh inning or later.

And for the first time in weeks, a late push never came.