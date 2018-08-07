WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have signed the free agent reliever Greg Holland, who they hope can regain his effectiveness and provide leadership in the clubhouse.

Holland was 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 32 games with St. Louis before being designated for assignment on July 27.

After the right-hander worked out with Washington on Monday, the Nationals announced his signing on Tuesday before facing the Atlanta Braves in a split doubleheader.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez says he’s “a veteran guy that’s been around and pitched in high-level situations, pitching a World Series. We think he’s going to help us.”

A three-time All-Star with 186 career saves, Holland initially will be used in the sixth or seventh innings. Holland calls being with Washington “kind of a fresh start.”

Washington started the day in third place in the NL East, 5½ games behind division-leading Philadelphia.

