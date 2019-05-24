The Washington Nationals hardly deserved to win this game. Four errors did not account for all their fielding mistakes. The bullpen wasted two comebacks. They were five outs away from falling to the Miami Marlins, a team all but trying to lose this season, and would have only dipped deeper into an early season abyss.

Then Juan Soto crouched into the batter’s box, lifted a baseball high above Nationals Park and was rounding first when it landed in the red seats beyond the left center field wall. The Nationals got by on that hit, 12-10 over the Marlins, and snapped a five-game losing streak along the way. Matt Adams rocketed a solo shot to right one batter later off Tayron Guerrero in that decisive eighth inning.

Sean Doolittle gave up a homer in the top of the ninth, teasing another bullpen implosion, but recovered for a rocky save that squeezed Washington back into the win column.

It was a few hours before first pitch, and six or so hours before Soto’s clutch home run, that General Manager Mike Rizzo stood by the Nationals’ dugout surrounded by television cameras and reporters. He has been building contenders for close to a decade now, putting out winning products more often than most franchises, hitching his reputation to big contracts and his scout’s eye.

But this season has been like none of his others in Washington. Never had a built-to-win team been this far below expectations at this early of a stage. Never had the Nationals, in the competitive years or otherwise, suffered their 30th loss before May 25. Never had Rizzo had this many decisions go wrong at the same time, even if there’s still some chance for Brian Dozier, Yan Gomes, Anibal Sanchez, Kyle Barraclough, Jeremy Hellickson and — wait for it — Trevor Rosenthal to improve.

Rizzo doesn’t speak to a full group often, only changing course for notable transactions, costly injuries or when something is going wrong. So he spoke Friday, with the season slipping out of Washington’s control, with a small crowd waiting for him as he walked over from the on-field batting cage. He had a smile on his face, his eyes hidden behind dark sunglasses, his public face not reflecting the disappointment of his team’s results. The afternoon sun reflected off his bald head and, after waiting a few beats for a question, he was asked about the 19-31 start.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around,” Rizzo said. “We’re playing poorly. Believe me, I’m like a lot of the fan base, a lot of the players and the manager. It’s hard to watch sometimes. But we’re certainly not going to pull the plug before we’re a third of the way through the season.”

Pulling the plug, heading into Friday, could have meant firing Manager Dave Martinez after the Nationals were swept out of a four-game series by the New York Mets this week. It could, in a few months, mean selling key players with the future in mind. But Rizzo pushed aside both possibilities, again pointing to the calendar, and dampening speculation that Martinez could soon be gone.

“We’re not making any decisions with a third of the season gone. We’ve got a lot of season left,” Rizzo said when asked, directly, what his confidence level is with Martinez. “Davey’s not happy with what’s going on, nobody’s happy with what’s going on, the fan base, ownership and myself. Things got to get better. We’ve got to play better baseball.”

So that was the directive Friday, a task that’s been too much for these Nationals to handle. And better baseball did not start right away. Kyle McGowin, making the second start of his career in place of the injured Hellickson, gave up a two-run homer to Brian Anderson in the first. The Marlins grew their lead in the second on a bases-loaded single by pitcher Pablo Lopez. In the third, with McGowin’s pitch count already above 50, Trea Turner made two errors and Washington was lucky no damage was done.

The Nationals trailed by three runs — their only offense coming on Adam Eaton’s first-inning homer — and there were scattered boos from their crowd. Then the lineup clicked in the third, beginning with a McGowin single, sparking with Turner’s double, and soon tying the game on a two-run homer from Anthony Rendon.

And that just set up a series of bullpen lapses in a game that dragged for three hours and 59 minutes. Nationals reliever Joe Ross started it by giving up three runs in the fifth. Washington then poked away at the deficit, scoring once in the fifth and sixth, before Victor Robles knotted the game with a two-run double off Adam Conley in the seventh. The Nationals bullpen seemed to win the battle of futility, letting the Marlins push ahead in the top of the eighth.

But Soto and Adams had the final say, even after the Marlins put the tying run on base in the ninth, and especially after Doolittle closed the door. The Nationals’ day started with their general manager telling them to play better baseball, simple as that, nothing more and nothing less. Their response wasn’t a clean one, but it did bring a win.