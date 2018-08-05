When Kelvin Herrera caught Joey Votto looking to end the Washington Nationals’ 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds, he didn’t roar nor stomp. He slapped his glove and headed to the line, his job done, a grueling weekend over and completed successfully. These wins must become routine now. Very few of them have this year.

That pitch clinched a series win for the Nationals, who cannot afford anything else these days. That pitch came a few minutes after the out-of-town scoreboard showed the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves taking late-game leads. That pitch also came 18 hours after he threw a 29-pitch inning to close out Saturday evening’s win. Every victory requires great effort these days, and every victory carries great importance.

This victory feels particularly important, given that the Nationals will begin a four-game series with the second-place Atlanta Braves Tuesday. The Nationals have won four of five games since the trade deadline, eight of their last 11. They are three games over .500 for the first time since June 30. Perhaps this team is finally ready to make its run, if it is not already doing so — though the Phillies and Braves just keep winning. Making a run, at this point, equates to merely staying alive in the National League East race.

Whatever happens to this team moving forward, the origins of the outcome will be traced to the trade deadline. Whoever had the final say, whoever put his foot down and said “we can’t give up now” — and it seems it was some combination of Mike Rizzo and the Lerner family — redefined this season for better or worse.

Corny as it might sound, Mighty Ducks-y as it might feel, the people in charge of this team decided they could not give up on the roster they built. A decision like that requires hope, hope that the players not playing to their track records will do so. Some of them have started validating that hope already.

Roark, for example, has now definitively recovered his best-ever form. The 31-year-old was so lost at times this season that he seemed likely to slide into frustration’s grasp and never reemerge. But he has reemerged, and continued his renaissance with seven innings of one-run ball Sunday. His two-seamer moved. His secondary stuff landed for strikes.

When the Reds compiled four straight singles — the kind of inning around which his starts unraveled early in the season — Roark retired three straight with the bases loaded to preserve a 2-1 lead. Save the flecks of gray in his hair now, this is 2016 Roark, the man who seemed ready to leap into the league’s upper echelon of starting pitchers. Over his last three starts, he has pitched to a 0.82 ERA while striking out 20 batters and walking one.

Management continued to pursue Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto until the days before the trade deadline, a tacit acknowledgment of their catchers’ offensive struggles. They did not secure him, unwilling to meet the exorbitant price the Marlins asked for one of the premier players at a notoriously sparse position. But the Nationals did not bite on injured Wilson Ramos either. They decided to stick with Matt Wieters, who entered Sunday hitting .195 with no homers since April.

Wieters is not the same catcher who earned Gold Gloves and all-star appearances with the Baltimore Orioles, so the Nationals were not exactly betting on a return to his best track record. But they could hope for more from the veteran, whose struggles with them are not unexpected, but nevertheless unprecedented.

Wieters has hit the ball better in recent days, including several line drives to the outfield. In the second inning, against tough Reds righty Luis Castillo, Wieters hit a ball to the second deck, his first homer in more than three months, to give the Nationals a lead.

An inning later, the safest bet the Nationals made — that Bryce Harper would look like Bryce Harper again — paid dividends again. For more than a week now, Harper has looked like his old self, the guy who hits the ball the opposite way so much that an average below .220 was inconceivable, the guy who works deep counts almost every at-bat. With two men on in the third, Harper hit a double into the left field corner that scored a second run. He is 13 for 29 (.448) with seven walks in his last nine games. His batting average at the all-star break was .214. It is now .234.

Harper singled with one out in the sixth, and Daniel Murphy singled behind him. At that point, Reds Manager Jim Riggleman pulled Castillo for lefty Wandy Peralta. Dave Martinez stuck with left-handed hitting Matt Adams to face the lefty, instead of going to one of two right-handed first basemen, Ryan Zimmerman or Mark Reynolds, to pinch hit — though Peralta’s splits suggest he is slightly more effective against right-handed hitters than left-handed hitters. Adams popped out. Wieters struck out. A chance to add runs went for naught.

Roark began the seventh inning with little margin for error. The bullpen, already weaker without injured Sean Doolittle, also had to deal with the fact that interim closer Kelvin Herrera threw nearly 30 pitches to close out Saturday night’s win. That the Nationals could not add put more pressure on that group, to which the Nationals did not add at the deadline but subtracted.

Ryan Madson threw the eighth inning, a perfect scoreless frame. Herrera threw a scoreless ninth, one that ended with a strikeout of Votto. Herrera was the Nationals’ first (and ultimately, only) big deadline acquisition — the one they made before they knew how difficult things would get, the one they made before betting on this team felt like a long shot.