Nationals outfielder Victor Robles gets a hug from Manager Dave Martinez after Robles made a sliding catch with two Braves on base in the ninth inning to end the game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

It seemed like it may take a miracle once Stephen Strasburg exited for the Washington Nationals’ bullpen to hold onto a one-run lead — for three whole innings, for a win over the surging, slugging Atlanta Braves.

The Nationals’ relievers had been overworked, and then overworked again, across three games in the past two days. Sean Doolittle, Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero and Javy Guerra had each made back-to-back appearances. All odds were stacked against a group that has only begun to find itself after a disastrous start to the season.

But all it really took, once everything was added up Friday night, was an odd combination of Guerra, Tony Sipp, Trevor Rosenthal and Suero. They were Washington’s final four pitchers in a 4-3 win over the Braves, which inched the Nationals to 6½ games back of Atlanta in the National League East, and pushed their winning streak to five.

And it also took right fielder Victor Robles, who slid under Dansby Swanson’s dying flyball with two Braves on and two outs in the ninth, securing the final out for Suero’s first career save.

Strasburg wilted early but recovered to throw six solid innings. Braves starter Dallas Keuchel, making his season debut, was hooked for a loss that helped the Nationals improve to 37-38, the closest they’ve been to .500 since April 24.

Washington was coming off a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, a team they are closing in on for second place in the division. The Phillies are playing their worst baseball of the year. The New York Mets, slumped into fourth, fired their pitching and bullpen coaches this week. And so the path was cleared for the Nationals to make their push toward the scalding-hot Braves, with this series providing a potential launchpad.

Atlanta entered having won 11 of 13. Washington had won 17 of 24. They’ve each had top offenses in June and, if you can believe it, two of the league’s better bullpens. This all put the teams on a collision course to this weekend — with the Nationals hoping for more out of the matchup — and something had to give once they took the field.

And that something, at least at the start, was Strasburg against the Braves’ loaded lineup. Atlanta jumped on him early — first with Austin Riley’s two-run homer in the second, then with Freddie Freeman’s RBI double in the third — and the Nationals’ offense was up to old habits. Keuchel worked his way in and out of jams for the first three innings, handcuffing the Nationals into a whole lot of soft contact, stranding a runner in scoring position in each one.

But Washington’s bats jolted awake in the fourth, once Brian Dozier reached on an Ozzie Albies throwing error. Dozier scored on Robles’s triple, then Robles came in on Michael A. Taylor’s safety squeeze bunt, then catcher Yan Gomes crushed an inside sinker into the left field seats. The 447-foot blast was the longest home run at Nationals Park this season. It also tied the game.

Strasburg found trouble in the fifth, issuing back-to-back walks with one out, but wiggled out of the jam with the help of an around-the-horn double play. That gave the Nationals a chance to nudge ahead, with Keuchel’s pitch count climbing, and they took it. Juan Soto led off the bottom half with a triple down the right-field line, Anthony Rendon knocked him in with a bloop single, and Washington then loaded the bases with one out.

But they couldn’t get another run in. Keuchel recorded his final two outs to limit the damage. That meant, between Strasburg and a tired bullpen, Washington had 12 more outs to account for. Strasburg got the first three, putting two on in the sixth and then ending it when Brian McCann lined out to first on his 101st pitch. Then activity began in the Nationals’ bullpen.

Guerra was the first to enter. It was his third appearance in as many days and, regardless, the 33-year-old righty kept the Braves off the board. Next Dave Martinez had to get creative, with six outs to go, with the heart of heart of Atlanta’s order due up.

The Nationals’ manager plugged in Sipp, his veteran lefty specialist, to match up with Freeman. He struck him out, skipping on the mound after Freeman swung through a slider, and then gave up a double before getting Nick Markakis to fly out to left. That’s when Martinez went to Rosenthal, who was signed for situations like this before he couldn’t throw the ball over the plate in April.

This was Rosenthal’s first high-leverage situation since his early-season meltdown, since he spent six weeks in the minors to rediscover his command. He needed four pitches to get Riley to bounce out to third. He balled his fist in subtle celebration as he walked off the mound.

Suero allowed the first two batters to reach in the ninth, courting disaster and putting Nationals Park on edge. Then Charlie Culberson lined out to Robles, freezing the runners. Suero struck out Ronald Acuna Jr. with a 97 mph cutter. Then Swanson sent a flare into right that looked certain to find empty real estate as Dozier went out, Michael A. Taylor sprinted over and Robles, out of nowhere, flew under for a sliding catch to end it.

It was, by night’s end, the last stitch of a patchwork effort from the Nationals’ bullpen. And somehow it worked.