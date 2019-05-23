The Washington Nationals overcome a deficit once again, recovered when they looked totally lost, pushed ahead with a late rally that seemed, if only for a moment, to take their season off the brink and put it back on life support.

But that lasted only until the bullpen entered. This time, Wander Suero, plugged in to protect a one-run lead, served up a three-run home run to Carlos Gomez with two outs in the eighth. That was the deciding moment of the Nationals’ 6-4 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon, their fifth straight loss, their latest disappointment in a season already overflowing with them. They were once 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position to let the Mets hang around. They were somehow finding new ways to fail.

Their manager, Dave Martinez, was ejected in the eighth before they rallied to take the lead on a single from pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra. It seemed Martinez’s argument with home-plate umpire with Bruce Dreckman, in defense of Howie Kendrick being ejected moments before, might help the team turn anger into better results. But it was no match for the Nationals’ bullpen, guilty in the past three days, one of the many reasons for a 19-31 start that has shown no signs of recovery.

Martinez was up until 2 a.m. on Wednesday night — or, rather, Thursday morning — re-watching yet another late-game meltdown in his hotel room. He always does this, almost as soon as he’s alone, to evaluate decisions, weigh alternative options, or catch nuances he might have missed.

Then the Nationals were awake a few hours later, quietly boarding the team bus, driving through morning Manhattan traffic and a light drizzle. The series finale began at 12:10 p.m. The sharp turnaround gave them little time to unwind and unpack another crushing defeat. They had another game to play, if literally nothing else, and could take the smallest bit of comfort in that.

But the start only brought more problems, these coming against Mets starter Steven Matz, and these wasting the beginning of Stephen Strasburg’s seven-inning effort. The Nationals put runners on the corners with one out in the third, and Kendrick bounced into a rally-killing double play. They did the same in the second, thanks to Juan Soto’s lead-off triple, and Yan Gomes hit into an inning-ending double play, too. In the third, Trea Turner smacked a one-out double and was left stranded on second after Adam Eaton chopped out to third and Anthony Rendon struck out looking.

And in the fourth, when it seemed like the offense only could go up, Washington failed to score despite having two runners in scoring position with one out. Victor Robles struck out in a full count, the Mets intentionally walked Gomes, and Strasburg went down swinging with the bases loaded. Just 12 outs into the game, the Nationals were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The fifth brought more of the same. Eaton singled to center and advanced to second an error with — you guessed it — one out in the inning. But Rendon hit a sharp grounder to shortstop and was thrown out while Eaton stayed put. Kendrick smoked a line drive, but it was right at left fielder J.D. Davis to end the latest threat. Strasburg, meantime, was cruising through a scoreless outing until Gomez rocketed a single off the left field wall. Gomez then stole second, took third when Gomes threw the ball into center field, and soon scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Juan Lagares.

The Nationals, to that point, had seven hits and no runs. The Mets had three and a slim lead. Then the Nationals tied it in the next half, after Soto led off with a double, Brian Dozier bunted and another Mets error, this one a throw past first base, allowed Soto to sprint home. And still, the sequence was hollowed out by a fundamental mistake: Dozier tried to take third and was thrown out. Chip Hale, filling in as Washington’s third base coach, knelt on the grass and shook his head as Dozier was called out.

That is when the Mets widened the gap, using a wild pitch from Strasburg to do so. A low breaking ball that Gomes could have handled bounced to the backstop, and the first of two sixth-inning runs scored on another sacrifice fly. Strasburg came back out for the seventh, his pitch count well low enough at 86, and kept the Nationals alive by setting the Mets down in order.

But it only led to more disaster. Kendrick looked at strike three, and Dreckman tossed him for arguing. Martinez was close behind, huffing with each step after his ejection, hoping that spiking his hat, or kicking dirt on home plate, or screaming his voice hoarse, might spark his team into gear. It did, at least momentarily as a three-run eighth-inning rally culminated with Parra’s go-ahead single. But the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Suero allowed two runners to reach, served up that three-run homer to Gomez and the offense, with once more chance against Mets closer Edwin Diaz, didn’t have anything left.

And then Washington drifted toward the end of a worst-case week in Queens, which it entered as the less-spiraling team, and which it exited as a complete mess. The Mets had been swept by the last-place Miami Marlins over the weekend, lost five straight entering Monday, held a news conference so the front office could express meek confidence in Manager Mickey Callaway.

And it was that team, across four long days, that smacked around the Nationals until there was nothing left for them to do but take the train home. Yet another baseball game waits for the Nationals in Washington. Everything else is up in the air.