This time, though, the beeps rang through the large, oval room before the last game of the regular season. The Nationals’ finale against the Cleveland Indians meant nothing; they weren’t playing for anything for the first time since spring training. They’d secured their postseason spot early last week and home-field advantage in Tuesday’s National League wild-card game the night before. They’d won before they started.

The Nationals later won Sunday’s actual game, 8-2, behind six strong innings from Joe Ross and a well-rounded offense, as the team looked laid-back throughout. After an abysmal start, a months-long slog back and a topsy-turvy final month, they embraced a moment of respite. Manager Dave Martinez started five regulars and joked about how he’d constructed his lineup: “Closed my eyes. Wrote names down.”

Box score: Nationals 8, Indians 2

The most intriguing puzzle piece, the Nationals’ wild-card game opponent, finally fell into place later in the afternoon. The Milwaukee Brewers booked a trip to Washington after the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs in Chicago and captured sole possession of the NL Central crown. This gave the Nationals clarity they’ve lacked for weeks and allowed the team, and starter Max Scherzer, to focus.

The game’s lack of stakes allowed the Nationals to use it as a sandbox. The regulars, Adam Eaton and Trea Turner, hit a couple times and departed. Two veteran role players, Matt Adams and Brian Dozier, started for tuneup innings. Two situational options for the wild-card game, Andrew Stevenson and Michael A. Taylor, subbed in for the same reason (Taylor later stole two bases). Ryan Zimmerman and Parra honed their pinch-hit routines. Victor Robles returned from two days off with an illness. Every pitcher who could possibly be important on Tuesday rested.

Aaron Barrett returned to the mound in Nationals Park for the first time since Aug. 5, 2015. The veteran right-hander was once a linchpin in the Nationals bullpen, but then his arm got sore and he couldn’t feel his fingers. He underwent Tommy John surgery and, in rehab, snapped his arm while pitching. One teammate said it sounded like someone kicked in a piece of plywood. He spent two years out of baseball, two more climbing back through the minor leagues and, after following an intensive regiment this season with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, made it back to the big leagues.

The return didn’t go exactly as he wanted — two hits, one walk, one run allowed — but he’d done it. He walked off the field in tears to a standing ovation from the crowd and his teammates. His return gave this game meaning.

Kurt Suzuki might have missed three weeks with right-elbow inflammation, but the catcher started for the second time in three days since returning. He homered to left in the third inning in what ultimately gave the Nationals the lead for good. His arm wasn’t tested, but he joked last week it hardly mattered; his performance earlier this season — when he caught five of 50 would-be base-stealers — proved it. He left after the fourth inning with a strong case to start Tuesday.

Juan Soto emerged from his September slump in his first at-bat and blasted a run-scoring double off the scoreboard in right field. He came into the game 12 for his last 72 and, though Soto has said his first, full major league season is the most he’s played in his life, Martinez expressed confidence in his young star. The manager said the 20-year-old hasn’t pulled open out of his swing as much in the last few days.

“He’s back and ready to go,” Martinez said. “He’s going to hit fourth for us Tuesday and hopefully he’s going to get the opportunity to drive in runs.”

And, now that the race was over, Martinez and his players could admit they wanted the home-field advantage. They’d maintained all week they’d like to stay in Washington, but it wasn’t imperative. Now, though, Martinez acknowledged the little things do help, and though he wasn’t stress-free — there was still a playoff roster to finalize, still an opponent to game-plan for — it helped that he wasn’t also rushing for the airport. He’d end the day by having dinner with his sons, who are in town.

“I hardly ever sleep,” Martinez said. “But yeah, what I really like about today is I get to go home.”

