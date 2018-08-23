Columnist

Life after death may not turn out to be so terrible for the Washington Nationals. They have had a hellish season, and they’re a million miles from heaven. But a few weeks in baseball purgatory — that metaphoric site of expiation and cleaning up your act — could do them considerable good.

If three tight, high-quality games between the Nats and Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park this week are any indication, the message for the Nats and their followers may be the same: Don’t get too exasperated by defeats, such as Thursday’s 2-0 loss in which Aaron Nola beat Max Scherzer, keeping the Phillies from being swept. Don’t hope for too much — such as a long winning streak. But don’t stop paying attention. Interesting things can happen in the Major League Baseball afterlife.

This week, Nats General Manager Mike Rizzo predicted that 88 wins would capture the National League East. Even if not, that number might sneak into the playoffs as a wild card. But how could the woefully disappointing Nats, who waved a white flag Tuesday by trading Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams, possibly get to 88-74? They would have to finish the season 24-10. How many years has it been since this team has had such a solid streak?

Actually, the Nats had a 26-10 run earlier this season, from April 18 to June 9, about the time Stephen Strasburg went on the disabled list. Now Strasburg is back and has reported no ill effects — yet — from his return Wednesday in which he left “gassed” after four innings. If he just needs to build arm strength, after trying to help the team by pitching without a rehab start in the minors, then he may still team well with Scherzer, who is 16-6 with a career-best 2.13 ERA and 244 strikeouts. With Tanner Roark on a five-game winning streak, a “Gio Gonzalez sighting” on Friday in New York against the Mets might be a tonic.

“We’ve been playing good baseball for a while now, except for [a horrid 12-1 loss to Miami on] Sunday. We played hard and came back [in two wins] in this series,” catcher Matt Wieters said. “We may still make it interesting.”

How close the Nats are to playing as they should — and how far they still are from any realistic playoff dreams — were encapsulated in one at-bat Thursday. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper faced Nola, the 25-year-old right-hander who improved to 15-3 with a 2.13 ERA and is armed with one of the better curveballs in any generation. With two Nats on base, two outs and the Phillies ahead 2-0, this was the Nats’ main chance to mount an emotionally charged rally for the third straight game, sweep the series and move within 3½ games of the Phillies for second place in the NL East. The Nats still would be buried up to their eyes behind Atlanta in the division race and behind six teams for the last wild card.

The Nats needed a two-run double by Harper to tie the game. But after the Nats’ comeback win Wednesday on a two-out, two-strike double by Juan Soto and a walk-off homer by Ryan Zimmerman, even more seemed possible.

Instead, Harper, who has been torrid since the All-Star Game, struck out. “[Nola] was absolutely lights out,” Harper said.

That illustrates the Nats’ margin of error. They have none. Just as they found ways to squander at least three wins in the 10 days before the Murphy-Adams deals, they now must find ways to win four or five improbable games like the Zimmerman walk-off.

This Nola-Scherzer duel, on the same afternoon that the Mets’ brilliant Jacob deGrom lost, 3-1, giving him an 8-8 record with a fabulous 1.71 ERA and 214 whiffs, shows the Cy Young Award race probably will go down to the final starts of the season, with voting decisions made not on team-and-luck dependent won-loss record but on ERA, batting average against, on-base-plus-slugging-percentage against, walks and hits per inning pitched, wins above replacement, strikeouts, walk-to-whiff ratio and perhaps riding time or length of fingernails.

However, if just thinking prevails, Scherzer should have a fine chance in another race — for NL MVP. Why? No everyday player has been wonderful. And Scherzer, in addition to his hurling, is MLB’s top-ranked pitcher at every other skill — hitting (.291), fielding and base running.

Scherzer has a 0.9 WAR in all his roles besides pitching. (Nola is -0.2 and deGrom 0.1 as a “player.”) Mad Max’s combined WAR as a pitcher (5.9) and player is 6.8, the best of any human in the NL — a bit ahead of deGrom but far ahead of the top hitter, Freddie Freeman (5.0). As for “value,” Scherzer is the main reason the Nats still bother to glance at the standings.

In many ways, recent days have been humbling for the Nats. On Sunday, they played dead against Miami. By Monday, many, including me, pronounced their playoff hopes defunct. On Tuesday, the team’s bosses concurred, and they jettisoned Murphy and Adams, saving some salary in the process.

The purpose? Help the Nats’ payroll get under the luxury tax ceiling for 2018. Rizzo thinks they’re on the edge. If they duck under the bar, they would get a better compensation draft pick — after the second round rather than after the fourth round — if Harper leaves the team as a free agent. Talk about settling for crumbs.

After such a message, even one sent in major league code, teams react in radically different ways. Some sulk, separate or disintegrate. At least for three days, the Nats decided to play tough ball against the Phillies and hope, as Manager Dave Martinez claims, that relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle will return sooner than expected. That means nobody knows but maybe in days, not weeks.

Baseball has a sense of humor. Or irony. Or, maybe, just a mean streak. After the world gives up on you, after your team has a fire sale, it suddenly can be easier to ignore pressure because you’ve dissolved it with a cascade of failure.

“We’ve been playing good baseball, and we just got to do this every single day. Just go 1-0 every single day,” Scherzer said. Asked for the first time for his reaction to the Murphy and Adams trades, he said, “It’s frustrating. But it’s also been a frustrating season for us as whole. It is what it is.”

Often, that all-purpose phrase means, “It is what it is — and it’s horrible.”

This time, it’s not quite that bad. At least the Nats have 34 games to play better — luckier, healthier and smarter — and take aim at 88 wins. If this Phillies series was a tip-off, they have time to restore a bit of dignity, see youngsters who will have value next season and maybe, in a month, have enough breath of life left to fog a tiny mirror.