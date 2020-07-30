The Blue Jays, shunned from Canada for 2020, had their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies postponed. Word officially came in the third inning, right as the Nationals’ bullpen was beginning to stretch. The Nationals are familiar with shifting circumstances, having had an upcoming trip to Miami entirely canceled.

That’s life in baseball during a pandemic: An ever-evolving schedule and odd winning formulas. Starter Erick Fedde was lifted after 3⅓ innings, picked up by Harper and then had his shaky outing erased by the patchwork bullpen and the Nationals’ bats. The offense collected 13 hits and was keyed by Starlin Castro and Carter Kieboom. It all helped the Nationals improve to 3-4.

Because the Miami Marlins are shut down for the rest of this week, and the Nationals won’t travel to face them, the Nationals’ next game will be against the New York Mets on Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez is calling it a “mini all-star break.” They will simulate innings this weekend, hoping to stay fresh by hitting and pitching against each other.

But what Martinez really wants is for his club to get healthy. Juan Soto is expected to work out Saturday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus July 23. The District will only clear him after he stays isolated for at least 10 days, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline for anyone who contracts the virus. And beyond Soto, who has yet to play this season, the Nationals have been without first baseman Howie Kendrick, starter Stephen Strasburg and reliever Wander Suero.

Kendrick, 36, missed a second straight game with upper-back stiffness. He was available to pinch-hit, according to Martinez, but never appeared. Strasburg missed a second straight start and was replaced by Fedde. Strasburg, 32, has dealt with nerve irritation in his right hand throughout July. He threw a mix of his pitches on flat ground Thursday and, as Martinez put it, Strasburg is “not feeling that little nerve issue anymore.”

Suero went on the injured list for undisclosed reasons July 13. He has barely surfaced since. Martinez says the reports have been good out of Fredericksburg, Va., where the Nationals are keeping their alternate players. But Suero’s cutter velocity has yet to tick up, and he’ll stay off-site until it does.

In the meantime, the Nationals had to wrestle with Blue Jays starter Hyun-jin Ryu. The left-hander almost threw a no-hitter against them while with the Dodgers last May. Then, in the NLDS last October, Soto took him deep in an otherwise solid performance. He leaned on his change-up and slider to keep the Nationals guessing Thursday. But they were able to juice his pitch count in the early innings, then jump on him throughout.

That started once Castro worked an 11-pitch at-bat in the first. Ryu shot up to 43 pitches by the end of the second, after Kieboom walked and Victor Robles singled. In the third, Kurt Suzuki smacked a double to right-center that scored two. In the fourth, Kieboom led off with a single before Michael A. Taylor lofted a homer out to left.

The support was needed, because Fedde’s start took a sharp nosedive. His command wavered in the fourth, when, in the span of three batters, he yielded a solo homer, a single and a walk. That led Martinez to come get Fedde, who has repeatedly struggled around the fourth and fifth innings. He threw just 57 pitches Thursday before Harper jogged out of the bullpen.

Harper, acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins this winter, has been equally durable and efficient. This was already his fourth appearance in seven games. After he stranded Fedde’s last two runners, the Nationals stretched their lead back to three runs on Asdrúbal Cabrera’s RBI double. Castro, who went 4 for 5, scored on the hit. Kieboom, in his second start at third, added two singles and two walks. He has now reached base in six consecutive plate appearances.

Harper soon polished off his second multi-inning effort of the young season. He says he can throw every day, thanks to a shoulder program that keeps his right arm perpetually loose. He uses a curveball around 50 percent of the time. He can also make it move in a half-dozen directions, giving him multiple pitches for the price of one.

To end his outing, he elevated an 88-mph fastball that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced to short. That the pitch was well over the plate, and right where Guerrero should handle it, showed the deception of Harper’s stuff. Not one for theater, he clapped once into his glove while exiting. He has allowed no runs in five innings this season and struck out a third of the batters he has faced. Only two relievers in baseball have shouldered a heavier workload.

After Harper came two journeyman veterans in Freeman and Guerra. And after them came Rainey and Hudson for the finish. The pair has already emerged as the manager’s most trusted relievers this season, even with Will Harris and Sean Doolittle in the bullpen.

Rainey allowed a homer to Teoscar Hernández, his fourth of the series, but settled down to avoid more danger. Then Hudson entered, Robles crashed into the wall to make a leaping catch behind him, and, soon, a well-timed break began.