Trea Turner is doused by teammates Juan Soto, left, and Yan Gomes after Turner’s two-run home run in the ninth inning beat the White Sox, 6-4. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals are among the hottest teams in baseball — winners of four straight and nine of their last 11 — despite a bullpen that showed again Wednesday that it remains an existential threat to their season.

The 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox came courtesy of Trea Turner’s walk-off two-run homer in the ninth, a blow that was necessary after Manager Dave Martinez turned a three-run lead over to his relievers for the final 11 outs and, again, they couldn’t hold it.

Turner’s blast secured Washington’s fourth series win in a row and curbed its deficit to the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies to 5 1 2 games, as close as the Nationals have been in a month.

[Svrluga: Strasburg shows the Nats’ strength lies in their starters]

But there was late-inning trouble once more and it traced back to the sixth inning and Martinez’s decision to lift starter Anibal Sanchez after 80 pitches.

Sanchez had cruised after escaping unharmed a bases-load, no-out in the second, retiring 10 of the next 11. But concern nagged. Like many pitchers, the numbers do not favor Sanchez when hitters are seeing him for a third time in a game. So when, in his third at-bat, Chicago’s Yoan Moncada clobbered a 91 mph four-seamer beyond the fence in left-center, previous success didn’t matter to Martinez. Nor did it matter that his starter might be peeved at the quick hook.

Martinez understood he couldn’t let the heart of the White Sox order face his starter for a third time in what was now a 2-1 game.

The Nationals manager marched to the mound and took the ball from Sanchez. Enter Tanner Rainey, the 26-year-old who had thrown 16 pitches 16 hours earlier but offered one of the few seemingly trustworthy options in relief.

The hard-throwing right-hander allowed a single but pitched around it. Nine outs to go.

Kyle Barraclough came on for the seventh, buoyed after the Nats padded the lead to 4-1 thanks to a sacrifice fly and a dropped pop-up by shortstop Tim Anderson. Barraclough, at the time, looked like he didn’t need it, inducing a ground out, line out and strikeout. Six outs to go.

Martinez stuck with Barraclough to start the eighth. The right-hander sandwiched a single with a strikeout and line out and seemed poised to escape the inning, five outs to go and all that. But no.

Barraclough’s 24th and final pitch of the afternoon was an 81 mph curveball low in the zone, and Chicago slugger Jose Abreu didn’t miss. His homer to left sliced the Nationals lead to 4-3 and brought Martinez out of the dugout.

He turned to Wander Suero, who allowed the game-tying home run on the next pitch. White Sox catcher Wellington Castillo put an outside cutter in the right-field seats.

[Nationals must decide what to do with Trevor Rosenthal by Sunday]

It was easy, in that moment, to think back to the fourth, when the Nationals had runners on first and second. First baseman Matt Adams flared a 3-0 fastball over the middle of the plate lazily to left. Juan Soto, on second and struggling to decide if White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez would catch the ball, yo-yoed from the bag. Jimenez slid, Soto retreated, but the ball glanced off Jimenez’ legs and rolled all the way to the wall. Soto reversed course and scrambled to third but couldn’t make it any further. The Nationals had the bases loaded with no outs.

It felt like they could break the game open and give themselves low-leverage later innings on a humid Wednesday afternoon with a long, cross-country flight awaiting that night. They couldn’t.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki hit a slow roller to shortstop, scoring Soto and steaming through first to avoid the double play. Yet neither Victor Robles nor Sanchez mustered enough — a strikeout and groundout, respectively — to give the Nationals insurance they’ve shown to be necessary.

The extra runs certainly would have helped because the bullpen remains an issue from which the team cannot escape. Turner, doused with water by celebrating teammates, allowed the team to overcome its familiar bugaboo. The flight to San Diego might be a happy one, but concerns will linger.