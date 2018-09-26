Bryce Harper waves to the crowd at Nationals Park after Washington’s 9-3, rain-shortened win over Miami on Wednesday. The players returned to the field after the game was called to thank the fans at the season’s home finale. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Adam Eaton hobbled into the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse about 3½ hours before the team’s final home game of the season Wednesday. When he got a few feet from Bryce Harper’s locker, he looked up, feigning confusion.

“Did we have a doubleheader today?” Eaton asked.

Harper was already sitting at his locker in full uniform, stirrups pulled tight and jersey buttoned. The movers arrived early to pack up his apartment for the offseason, or for good, so he had been up for hours already. He decided he wanted to get to Nationals Park early and take his time getting dressed — “just cherish that moment,” Harper said, like a Little Leaguer might. Nothing resurrects the excitement of beginnings quite as strongly as endings. For Harper, the Nationals’ 9-3 victory over the Miami Marlins that was called after seven innings because of rain might be one of those.

“I can’t really stand here and say it’s going to be farewell or anything like that because nobody knows,” said Harper, who was more at ease in front of a big group of cameras and reporters before the game than he had been in that setting all year.

“Nobody knows what this offseason holds.”



Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper sits in the dugout before Wednesday’s home finale. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

For that reason and so many others, Wednesday’s maybe-goodbye qualified as complicated, but it would have to be. Harper, who is set to become a free agent after this weekend’s season-ending series at Colorado, has always been a complicated figure with a complicated relationship to D.C., at times seeming certain to leave it for places where Mets fans wouldn’t invade and boo him at his home park, or for a franchise with more history.

And D.C. has a complicated relationship with Harper, the polarizing prodigy who once swore to remind Major League Baseball to make baseball fun again, then seemed to become the man most in need of that reminder — who was at once the Nationals’ most prized possession and most frustrating asset.

The September shadows were creeping forward as Harper ran out to right field Wednesday, the first onto the field as he is each day. The fans up the right field line called to him a little more than usual, held up their phones for pictures, everyone operating on the same “just in case” premise for the afternoon.

Harper, who turns 26 in October, has led the Nationals out there for so many days and nights and evenings, and for so many days and nights and afternoons, people have watched him do it, as routine as the national anthem or the ceremonial first pitch. When something happens so often, the end seems certain to come slowly — until, of course, it arrives all of a sudden.

Moby’s “Flower” signaled his slow walk to home plate in the first inning, and most of the sparse afternoon crowd stood and clapped. They cheered him into the batter’s box, and he took his time to get there. He quickly popped out to left field, and the whole thing dissipated with it, victim of his mere mortality. No one has ever accepted Harper’s mortality quite as easily as that of others.



Nationals star Bryce Harper hugs Manager Dave Martinez in the dugout ahead of Wednesday’s game. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

When he hasn’t run or when he has gotten ejected, when he has said something he shouldn’t have, people have crushed him. Sometimes, Nationals fans have struggled to defend him. But he has been their prodigy, then their star, then their fascination. The circumstances of his potential departure have been as all-consuming as the hype about his arrival seven years ago.

Most of the crowd stood again when Harper became the eighth National to bat in the second inning, after five runs had already scored thanks to hits from youngsters like Juan Soto and Victor Robles — the next generation. Harper hit a flyball to left, becoming the first to record an out in an inning in which the Nationals scored five.

Those five runs looked like far more because rookie Kyle McGowin — the anti-Bryce Harper, a kid who was never a prospect but made himself into a big leaguer — pitched like a veteran in his first major league start. He carried a no-hitter into the fourth, until Derek Dietrich singled to right, where Harper picked up the ball. A blister pushed McGowin from the game in the fifth.

Harper was the first rookie of the year in the Nationals’ history, in 2012. He has stayed long enough that, in Soto, they might have a second. Harper was the first MVP in this team’s history, in 2015. If Anthony Rendon isn’t a strong enough candidate, the Nationals have two more developing in those young rookies.

Robles was on base again when Harper came to the plate for a third time, serenaded by “Let’s Go Harper” from the crowd in right field. He struck out. By the time Harper came to bat next, Robles had homered, giving him a four-hit day with five RBI through five innings. As the storms threatened to end Harper’s farewell, Robles stole the show.

With the crowd still bubbling from Robles’s three-run homer, Harper came to the plate again in the fifth. The crowd stood and cheered him, as dutifully as ever. It stayed standing, anticipating the kind of big-stage homers he has provided again and again. Elsewhere, he is just Bryce Harper. Here, they believe in his magic. Harper struck out looking in that at-bat. He was 0 for 4, an awkward way to end things for someone with such a knack for molding life to scripts.

But this script was different, and as the clouds continued their ominous approach, the Nationals worked through a scoreless seventh inning. Those clouds seemed on the point of bursting when Trea Turner came to bat with two down and a man on, Harper a few feet away from one more chance. He grounded out into a fielder’s choice. The rain came. The tarp followed. Not an hour later, the game was called. The Nationals won it, 9-3.

And so it all ended there, if indeed this is the end at all, before he or anyone else could find closure. Importantly, neither he nor anyone else is entirely sure they will need it.

Harper never took the field after that inning ended. He felt the downpour and knew the Nationals would not take the field again. He did not get to run off to raucous cheering. He did not get to bat one more time. All he could do was put his head down in the on-deck circle, turn around and walk away.