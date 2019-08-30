Nationals Park — and the Nationals’ dugout — erupts as Trea Turner slides home with the winning run in the ninth inning of Friday night’s 7-6 victory over the Marlins. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals didn’t play good baseball Friday night, and in the end they didn’t need to.

They were lucky the Miami Marlins were in the opposite dugout. They were lucky to win, 7-6, despite doing just about everything they could to lose. Daniel Hudson blew a ninth-inning save by giving up a two-run homer to Starlin Castro. The bullpen had already blown a two-run lead in the seventh, when Hunter Strickland gave up one run and left the bases loaded behind him, and Roenis Elías soon walked in another. The defense made two errors and could have been charged with a third. The offense flatlined in the middle innings, one batter after another, but the Nationals came out on top anyway.

A two-run, walk-off single from Anthony Rendon did the trick. His teammates, having stumbled all night, mobbed him around first base and Victor Robles soon showered him with a cooler’s worth of Gatorade. The fans who stuck around chanted “M-V-P!” as he did an on-field interview, having collected three hits to help the Nationals sidestep themselves and flush one of their worst performances since reviving this season in late May.

Hosting the Marlins, a historically bad club, could have appeared like a break on the Nationals’ schedule, a final tuneup before the pennant chase really begins. They have two eyes on the future. This was their 13th straight road loss, a franchise record. But there are no unimportant games for Washington this time of year. Every wild-card contender is playing a big series this weekend. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are squaring off, the Milwaukee Brewers are visiting the Chicago Cubs, and the St. Louis Cardinals have a favorable matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

And since the Mets, Phillies, Brewers, Cubs and Cardinals could wind up jousting with the Nationals for a playoff spot, or home-field advantage in the wild card game, Washington has to keep pace. A lesser opponent isn’t an excuse to relax. It’s really an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed.

But the Nationals didn’t bring a ton of urgency into this series opener. Aníbal Sánchez’s 10th pitch was a misplaced cutter, getting way too much of the plate, and Harold Ramirez lifted it over the left-center fence for a solo homer. The couldn’t take full advantage when Elieser Hernández, the Marlins’ 24-year-old starter, had shaky command. They scored twice in the first and again in the second, after Victor Robles led off with a double, before Hernández set down 12 consecutive batters. And the defense, as a whole, was as bad as it’s been in a long time.

When the Nationals were struggling through spring, on their way to a 19-31 start, errors were almost expected. Injuries to Trea Turner and Rendon took two starters out of the left side of the infield. A combination of Carter Kieboom and Wilmer Difo struggled at shortstop in Turner’s place. Howie Kendrick, 35 and best suited at first base, had his lapses at third. But once the Nationals were back to full strength, and the season turned around, their defense was no longer a weakness. Mistakes became sparse. It became easy to take for granted.

Then Turner fielded a routine groundball in the third, looked up and sent an underhand flip way over Asdrúbal Cabrera’s head. Then, in the same inning, Matt Adams bobbled a grounder and Sánchez, having run from the mound to cover first base, bobbled Adams’s toss onto the dirt. The Gerardo Parra spun around once, then twice, then reached for a flyball that bounced on the warning track and into the Nationals’ bullpen in the fourth. He would have made the catch with a better judgment off the bat. Instead it went for a double.

The Marlins, however, never delivered a decisive blow despite the extra outs. But just because Miami didn’t capitalize, and the Nationals weren’t burned by their early mistakes, and they later won, doesn’t mean they didn’t happen at all.

Washington had used some Marlins’ mistakes to create a bit of separation. Rendon stretched a single into a double when Ramirez couldn’t cleanly field a liner to right. Rendon advanced on a balk before coming in on a Juan Soto double. Sánchez had given up two runs in five innings on 94 pitches, a number spiked by the poor defense behind him. The Marlins got two more in the seventh, when Strickland could only record one out, but Soto punched another RBI double in the bottom half to nudge Washington back in front. Max Scherzer scored the go-ahead run while pinch-running for Adam Eaton.

The bullpen lapsed again in the ninth, once Hudson served up a homer to Castro, but it didn’t matter. Rendon provided the final blow off Marlins reliever Ryne Stanek. The Nationals’ total effort against Miami — creaky, careless at times, almost fateful — was an aberration after how well they’ve played for three months.

Now the Nationals just have to keep it that way.