Max Scherzer allowed three runs in five innings, which was more than enough for the Braves in a 5-0 win over the anemic Nats. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Max Scherzer was in a jam: two on, nobody out in the second inning Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the National League East leaders who took three of four from the Washington Nationals last week. The veteran right-hander needed to become the dominant pitcher he had been earlier this season, and for a moment he did.

Scherzer unleashed a wicked fastball with late action that froze catcher Tyler Flowers for his first strikeout. Then he fooled shortstop Dansby Swanson with a change-up for his second before dispatching pitcher Mike Soroka with a slider to escape the jam. It was vintage Scherzer, but it proved fleeting in a 5-0 loss at Nationals Park.

Two innings later, Scherzer yielded all the runs the Braves would need when Matt Joyce beat him for an RBI single and Swanson drove in Joyce with a double. Scherzer gave up another run in the fifth before leaving after 99 pitches. He was tagged with the loss, but the defeat owed as much to an offense that managed just three hits.

The loss was the Nationals’ sixth in their past seven meetings with the Braves and their seventh in 11 games overall.

The offensive struggles could be explained by Soroka and the Nationals’ late night Thursday, when they won a rain-delayed game in Minnesota against the Twins and flew home. The more pressing issue was how Scherzer looked in his fifth start since returning from the injured list in late August.

The previous four starts showed strides in stamina and stuff, but the 35-year-old had been unable to combine and sustain those qualities. The Nationals are still waiting for him to regain the Cy Young-caliber form he displayed before his back barked this summer.

The Nationals need that Scherzer more than ever as they push forward toward an NL playoff spot that has grown a little more tenuous in the wake of their recent struggles. Friday night’s loss trimmed their lead over the Cubs for the first wild-card spot to 2 1/ 2 games, with the Brewers just another half-game back before their game ended.

Scherzer mostly looked how he did last week in Atlanta. He flashed dominance — the late fastball life, the curveball movement — but remained susceptible to hiccups. The Braves drew him into long at-bats, and sometimes he won, such as striking out Freddie Freeman with his eighth pitch in the third, and sometimes he didn’t, such as allowing the run-scoring single to Joyce with his seventh pitch in the fourth. But no matter the result, his pitch count climbed higher and higher. He left Sunday’s start at 98 pitches through six, and he departed Friday after five at 99. He has still not hit 100 pitches or the seventh inning in any of the five starts.

The workhorse label matters less in the wild-card game. The Nationals wouldn’t necessarily rely on Tanner Rainey or Hunter Strickland to limit a deficit as the team did Friday; the pair allowed a home run and a run-scoring double, respectively. They could instead use another starter, such as Patrick Corbin, out of the bullpen. But the subtext of these shortened Scherzer outings matters more.

The veteran right-hander thinks he can hit 110 pitches, but his stuff hasn’t allowed him to get there. Some of the pitches that once got swings and misses are now fouled off, leaving him vulnerable in the ensuing domino effect. He is still seeking the stuff of separation. He has two starts left in the regular season — three if the team needs him in a potentially impactful game 162. The Nationals are relying on Scherzer, and he’s running out of time.