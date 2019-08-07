Gerardo Parra, right, gets congratulations from teammate Juan Soto after hitting a third-inning home run to put the Nationals up 4-0 in a game they would go on to win, 4-1. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

To describe Gerardo Parra, and the influence he’s had on the Washington Nationals since arriving in early May, it may be easiest to rattle off his highlight reel. Words may not do it justice. But it’s unclear what would.

His seventh at-bat ended with a game-winning grand slam in Los Angeles. He became a regular pinch-hitter in big spots, and regularly succeeded, while moonlighting in the outfield and at first base. He made midgame dance parties routine, after every Washington home run, and even got the shy and stoic Stephen Strasburg to participate. He turned “Baby Shark” into the most popular song at Nationals Park and pink-tinted sunglasses into a dugout fashion statement.

He played six different positions, including pitcher, in a West Coast swing that ended on a high note Wednesday afternoon. And Parra lengthened this list before it did, hitting a three-run homer in the Nationals’ 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. His hit snuck just over the left-field wall in the third inning, adding to an early lead that Joe Ross made stand up for six scoreless innings. The bullpen held it, despite a small hiccup in the ninth. It all looked like sweet revenge.

Because before he was Baby Shark, before the dance parties, and well before that homer helped the Washington sweep the Giants here, Parra was out of a job. He’d started the year with San Francisco, hit .198 in 97 plate appearances, then was designated for assignment on May 3. The 32-year-old has always been good defensively, and his teammates loved him, but the Giants didn’t want an outfielder who couldn’t hit.

So Parra floated into midseason free agency, a scary place for aging players, especially one with a sagging bat. Yet he was in luck. The Nationals were dealing with injuries to Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams, both their first basemen, and outfielders Juan Soto and Andrew Stevenson. They needed help in both spots. They also needed a veteran to loosen a tense clubhouse, reeling into its worst month of the season, relying on talent that wasn’t producing results.

“You know, that’s baseball,” Parra said on May 9, standing by his locker at Dodger Stadium, discussing how fast he went from the Giants to the Nationals, to another chance. And he’s used those two words often in the months since, whenever he makes good on an opportunity, whenever the odd legend surrounding him grows.

It can be hard to quantify Parra’s value to the Nationals. There is no metric for salsa moves, or hugging Manager Dave Martinez from behind in tense moments, or taking hours to mentor his young Latin American teammates. Box scores don’t have a column for laughs. Clubhouse DJ is only an unofficial position.

But all those roles, important as they are, can obscure what Parra’s done on the field. After his home run off Giants starter Shaun Aunderson, he had a .412 average with runners in scoring position for the Nationals. Even better, he had a .563 average with runners in scoring position with two outs, in 18 total at-bats, underlining his knack for big hits. He’s been a trusted fourth outfielder, playing mostly center and right, and made his 14th start at first base in this series finale. His versatility is a manager’s dream. His ongoing production is the bonus.

Parra’s three-run shot was just one swing of a whole baseball game Wednesday. Ross turned in another strong start, his second in a row, and has not given up a run for 11 ⅓ innings. Anthony Rendon exited early with “toe soreness” after a pitch hit his right foot in the fourth. The Nationals’ bullpen was solid again, leaning heavily on its secondary arms, letting Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero pitch scoreless innings, then Daniel Hudson give up one run in a rocky ninth.

But Parra made the difference in an otherwise quiet return. There was no welcome back video on the big screen, no standing ovation before his first at-bat earlier this week, no sign of his time here aside from hugs and high-fives with former teammates. He was with the Giants for just a month, for 30 games, and had zero home runs in 46 plate appearances at Oracle Park.

He then bested that total while playing for the other side, to set up another Nationals win, to leave a quiet crowd wondering who that even was circling the bases. That’s baseball.