This series, against a team fighting for something, was supposed to provide the Washington Nationals the competitive trial run for the playoffs that the checked-out Philadelphia Phillies didn’t. This series was supposed to be a pressure-packed three days in which the Cleveland Indians fought for their lives while the Nationals clawed to maintain home-field advantage in the National League wild-card game. This series, after one game, looks like it won’t be most of that.

The Nationals, three days after snuffing out the Phillies’ season, claimed another by clubbing their way to an 8-2 victory. Asdrúbal Cabrera’s two-run double and Trea Turner’s two-run homer in the pivotal sixth inning secured the victory and, with the Tampa Bay Rays’ win, the Indians’ elimination. The Nationals, meanwhile, captured their sixth straight victory to keep breakneck pace in the wild-card race and at least maintain their one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, whose game against the Colorado Rockies ended late.

This sudden dip in stakes does not change the Nationals’ plans. They wanted to use this last weekend to rest regulars and experiment as they did in the opener anyway. They sat everyday center fielder Victor Robles and gave slumping Gerardo Parra more at-bats; played Howie Kendrick at second base for the first time in three weeks as a tuneup; checked in on young starter Austin Voth, who could be a bullpen arm in the playoffs; and evaluated Kurt Suzuki, who returned to catch his first game since Sept. 7, when he departed in the middle of a game due to right elbow inflammation.

Of these four, Suzuki’s status is the most pressing. Manager Dave Martinez announced Friday that Max Scherzer will start Tuesday’s wild-card game, and the Nationals ace swears by Suzuki. Scherzer has praised the veteran backstop’s game-calling ability, and the numbers support him: Scherzer has a 2.08 ERA in 99 ⅔ innings with Suzuki and a 4.09 ERA in 72 ⅔ innings with Yan Gomes.

Hitting is not a problem for Suzuki. He pinch-hit twice during his injury layoff, and he rapped a sharp single to left in his first at-bat. Suzuki’s legs don’t appear to be bothering him either; he later scored from first twice and, though his slides looked like pratfalls, he dusted himself off unscathed. The thing that has held him out of games — his throwing arm — never got tested.

That was mostly because of Voth, who was perfect in five of his six innings, only running into trouble in third when he allowed two runs on an infield single, a double and a sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old otherwise showed why Martinez speaks highly of him, and he impressed by throwing 11 of his 18 curveballs for strikes, a sign of progress after a cut on his middle finger limited the effectiveness of those pitches in his previous start.

The Nationals like Voth’s swing-and-miss stuff, which he showed in his previous outing with one whiff every four pitches. He didn’t post the same rate this time, one every 7.3 pitches, but the Indians swung early and often. Voth seems unlikely to make the wild-card game roster — the regular relievers plus starters in the bullpen render him superfluous — but he’s a candidate to pitch if they advance to the best-of-five NL Division Series.

The Nationals continued to show they can compete without their regular lineup, and Parra highlighted that with as many hits Friday (three) as he’d had since Aug. 13. The legend of “Baby Shark” had grown even as his on-field performance had slipped, Nationals Park serenading each of his infrequent at-bats with arm-chomps. But the veteran utility outfielder rebounded in a big way, driving in the Nationals first two runs with a deep double in the second inning, singling in the fourth and homering in the eighth. He also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Nationals used none of the relievers Martinez intimated he’d want in the wild-card game — Fernando Rodney, Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle — and Kendrick concluded a stellar night of defense by handling a soft grounder for the second out in the ninth. When Tanner Rainey struck out the final batter, Suzuki didn’t have to throw the ball back to him. He walked it there instead.