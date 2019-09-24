Nationals left fielder Juan Soto sails in to celebrate the 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies with second baseman Brian Dozier at Nationals Park. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The moment slowed as the ball hung in the air. Daniel Hudson turned to watch from the mound, and Scott Kingery did too as he walked out of the batter’s box. The ball floated toward Adam Eaton in right field and, once secured, produced a small, soft ending between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies in front of a sparse Tuesday afternoon crowd at Nationals Park.

The Nationals and Phillies started this season with an intense April series. Phillies fans had bussed to Washington in droves for their first series of the year, and they’d cheered and jeered and fought in the right-field bleachers. They’d proclaimed to Nationals fans that Bryce Harper, and the National League East, were theirs for years to come.

By the time Kingery’s flyball settled into Eaton’s glove, the Phillies dugout stood frozen. Washington’s 4-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader officially eliminated Philadelphia from postseason contention.

The Nationals’ satisfaction in the win stemmed not only from eliminating a division rival, but also from keeping alive the possibility of clinching their own postseason spot. A win in the nightcap, coupled with a Chicago Cubs loss at Pittsburgh, would secure an NL wild card for the Nationals. What seemed once impossible when the Nationals were 19-31 in late May would actually happen.

[Dave Martinez indicates Max Scherzer would start wild-card game]

Even if things don’t go as planned — the Cubs seem unlikely to lose to a Pirates team that has lost nine straight — the Nationals’ win solidified a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League wild-card standings. The Cubs are a full four games behind Milwaukee with only six games left to play.

Milwaukee opened a three-game series in Cincinnati later Tuesday night.

The first game of the doubleheader, a makeup of the June 18 rainout, was strange from the start. The Nationals tapped right-hander Joe Ross for his first start since early September and the Phillies decided to “bullpen” the game by starting Blake Parker and cobbling the rest together with an inning or two from other relievers.

Ross flirted with disaster early — allowing four of the first five hitters to reach — but escaped to keep the deficit a manageable 1-0. Parker cruised and the Phillies bullpen, by the end of the third, hadn’t allowed a base runner. Trea Turner singled in the fourth and later scored on Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly, but the Nationals struggled to find the cracks against one of the league’s weaker bullpens.

Manager Dave Martinez pressed harder. He made an aggressive move in the fifth when, tied 1-1 with two on and two out, he pinch-hit the team’s best bench bat in Howie Kendrick. Martinez wanted to land an important blow, but Kendrick struck out. The only thing the Nationals needed, it turned out, was to give the top of their order one more crack.

In the sixth, Turner beat out a groundball to second base and Eaton lined a single to right. The production was not as loud as the Nationals hoped — Turner scored on another Rendon sacrifice fly and the Eaton scored on a single from Ryan Zimmerman — but it was enough.

The bullpen locked down for the second straight night, holding the Phillies scoreless for five innings. Sean Doolittle pitched the eighth because the left-hander was better suited to face the top of the lineup than the middle, and he got Harper to send a soft groundout to second base. Hudson put aside any discomfort he might have about closing and, with an insurance run Rendon scored in the eighth on a wild pitch, secured his third save in five chances this month.

There were surely Phillies fans in Nationals Park on Tuesday afternoon, but there were not nearly as many as that first series of the year. You couldn’t hear them, and you could only see them if you looked hard enough. And at the end, as the Phillies walked off the field with their season effectively over, with Harper guaranteed to miss the playoffs for the second straight season, all that could be heard was cheering.