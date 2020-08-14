Then, the Nationals suffered a much more significant blow. Starlin Castro injured his right wrist on a diving play in the sixth inning. A postgame X-ray revealed a break, leading the team to place its new second baseman on the 10-day injured list. They then selected the contract of top prospect Luis Garcia, who would start in Castro’s place in a full game Friday night.

Castro, 30, is on a two-year, $12 million deal signed last winter. He’d been the third hitter in Manager Dave Martinez’s order, and provided consistent production in the first week of this shortened season. Now, with six weeks remaining, the Nationals have the 20-year-old Garcia, Asdrúbal Cabrera and Josh Harrison to fill the spot. To make room for Garcia on the 40-man roster, reliever Sam Freeman went to the 60-day injured list with a strained flexor mass in his left elbow.

It was a rough turn in the middle of an odd evening. Stephen Strasburg, having pitched last Sunday, received the loss that dropped the Nationals to 6-10. He was also starting the full game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, which was delayed by rain despite being scheduled for 45 minutes after the final out (and ended too late for this edition). Dakota Bacus made a major league debut that, in the record books, will have always happened about a week before it actually did.

Washington was also the home team in the Orioles’ park, and finally swept by a team that had 108 losses last year.

“It’s still playing baseball,” Martinez said of finishing a loss roughly 40 miles from where it started. “We have to move on now and get ready for this next game.”

It was originally suspended, and not called as official, since the Nationals Park field was rendered unplayable by a “mechanical error” last Sunday. More simply, the infield was a swamp because the Nationals’ grounds crew could not undo the tarp in time. The weather was just a final blow.

So the clubs switched venues, dugouts and uniforms to finish this off. It made sense with a 7:35 p.m. matchup here on the original schedule. Action picked up in the top of the sixth, with one out and Orioles on first and second. The holdover score was 5-2. The inning was originally started by lefty Freeman.

To aid a stumbling bullpen, the Nationals swapped relievers Ryne Harper and Bacus before first pitch. Harper, one of their most-used arms in the early going, was optioned to the alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va. Bacus, 29, was promoted for the first time in his career and added to the 40-man roster.

The move seemed at least somewhat connected to Harper’s last appearance, in which he allowed five runs in one inning against the Met on Wednesday. But Martinez repeated that Harper needs rest, and the bullpen needs fresh arms.

“He threw the ball well for us, we need him moving forward, but we just want to give him a little break,” Martinez said of Harper. “He’s walked some batters as of late. All these pitchers will always tell you they feel great, they feel great, but we looked at some different things on him and we thought he might need a little break.”

The manager went with Kyle Finnegan to pick up for Freeman in the sixth. The righty allowed a run, that one charged to Freeman, despite inducing the groundball that scored Dwight Smith Jr. Then he struck out the side in the seventh, keeping the Nationals within a reasonable distance.

But the offense never got going. It left two on in the seventh after Wilmer Difo followed walks to Trea Turner and Adam Eaton by striking out looking. Martinez pinch-hit Difo for Castro despite having Howie Kendrick, Josh Harrison and Kurt Suzuki available on the bench.

There seemed to be limited urgency with the Nationals already trailing by four runs. Beyond the Difo decision, Eric Thames twice faced a left-handed reliever and struck out swinging. Any of Kendrick, Harrison or Suzuki would have provided Washington with a better matchup. But Martinez instead chose to ride it out with his original lineup.

“I wanted to save our best option for either a tie or a win,” Martinez said of pinch-hitting Difo for Castro in the seventh. Kendrick was later in the on-deck circle when Adam Eaton tapped out to second to end the game.

“Obviously, Howie is our best option,” Martinez continued. “We were going to have two outs at that point, so I thought we had a few innings to get going, to not have Howie hit for him and have him hit later on for somebody else.”