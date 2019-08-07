As Kurt Suzuki neared third base early Tuesday evening, his light trot bordering on a stroll, a baseball trickled along the outfield grass in his direction.

The fan who’d caught it beyond the left-field fence, in a small sea of sweatshirts and hands, wanted nothing to do with it. So he threw the ball back, triggering a tired cheer from the Oracle Park crowd, forcing third baseman Evan Longoria to lean over and scoop it up. Suzuki had just crushed it, clear through the wind-whipped air, continuing his best offensive game of the season with a loud pop. The Washington Nationals later won that game, 5-3, over the San Francisco Giants, and Suzuki’s bat was the biggest reason.

The 35-year-old catcher put the Nationals ahead with an RBI single in the first. He lengthened their lead with that two-run homer in the third, his 12th of the season, and finished with three hits while knocking in three runs. Aníbal Sánchez gave up two runs in an efficient six innings. The bullpen was solid again, giving up a run in three innings, and now the Nationals are poised for a sweep of the Giants here Wednesday.

When General Manager Mike Rizzo signed Suzuki in November to a two-year contract worth $10 million, he envisioned a significant offensive upgrade behind the plate. That plan was only solidified when he traded for Yan Gomes two weeks later. Last season, Matt Wieters, Spencer Kieboom and Pedro Severino combined for 12 home runs and 55 RBI in 622 plate appearances. Suzuki hit that many homers on his own in 347 plate appearances. Gomes was an all-star with the Cleveland Indians and one of the better hitting catchers in the league.

But only one of them has clicked to this point of the year. Gomes has a .207 average, .327 slugging percentage and only recently saw an uptick in production. Suzuki, on the other hand, is exceeding expectations.

His offense has been a constant while starting a little less than half of the Nationals’ games. His second-inning homer already matched his 2018 total. He now has 16 multi-hit games. He seems to always hit the ball hard — sometimes right at fielders, sometimes not — and yet that’s just one layer of his significance to this team.

Suzuki has become the regular receiver for Max Scherzer, the Nationals’ wounded ace, who had been on a career-best tear before injuring his shoulder in July. Scherzer’s ERA pitching to Suzuki is better than with any other catcher he’s been paired with in 12 years. Suzuki is also Sánchez’s full-time catcher, out there again with him Tuesday, to pick through the Giants’ subpar order and keep Washington on track.

Sánchez had a lead to protect right away because Suzuki poked a high fastball into right field. Anthony Rendon had walked with two outs in the first, Juan Soto singled him to third against Giants starter Conner Menez, and Suzuki punched Rendon in with his first hit. Then Sánchez cruised through two innings, Suzuki belted a low-and-in slider for that two-run homer, and their final, shared objective was to minimize the bullpen’s workload.

The Giants got one off Sánchez in the third, after his throwing error helped them out, then trouble brewed in the sixth. The Nationals had a four-run cushion after Trea Turner ripped a solo shot, his 500th career hit, in the top of the inning. But that progress was erased when Pablo Sandoval led off with a double, Brandon Belt singled him in and Sánchez had three more outs to get.

He got a routine flyball to left, then issued his first walk, and that left runners on the corners. Suzuki stepped in front of the plate, turned his glove and right hand over, and pushed them toward the ground while nodding his head. He was telling Sánchez to calm down, breathe, focus on fooling the next batter with any of his six pitches. He listened by getting two groundouts, using 12 of his 87 pitches, and the danger was pushed aside.

Hunter Strickland gave up a run in the seventh — the first allowed by one of Washington’s new relievers — but the Giants last efforts ended there. Fernando Rodney and Sean Doolittle worked two spotless innings to seal a second consecutive victory. And Suzuki’s fingerprints were all over it.