The Washington Nationals clubhouse filled slowly Monday afternoon, same as usual, but something was different. Something subtle. Something noticeable only because so little changes in the months-long slog of a baseball season.

Players came home from their final road trip of the regular season to find someone had lined the circumference of their large, oval clubhouse with plastic. The person had rolled up sections above lockers and tied them with twine. With eight games left, the Nationals could be just days away from spraying all manner of bubbly beverages.

The Nationals weren’t there quite yet, but they later inched closer with a 7-2 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a five-game series. They shaved the magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason down to three and reclaimed sole possession of the National League wild-card lead with a half-game edge over the idle Milwaukee Brewers. The Chicago Cubs, who had the night off as well, sank to 4½ back. Seemingly the only question left is whether the one-game playoff will be in Milwaukee or Washington.

The Nationals won with offense, something they hadn’t done much in the struggles of the past three weeks. They homered three times in the first three innings — Adam Eaton to right in the first, Yan Gomes to center in the second and Trea Turner to left in the third. Anthony Rendon and Asdrúbal Cabrera drove in runs in the fifth to push the lead to 5-0 on a night when starter Patrick Corbin was dealing.

The left-hander allowed one run over six innings, and he showcased usual dominance with his slider while flashing a new development with his fastball. He got Bryce Harper to swing through a 94 mph heater in the third inning for a strikeout, and he fanned Rhys Hoskins with the same approach in the fourth. The swing-and-miss stuff up in the zone is a promising development should the Nationals follow through on what they’ve discussed for the past month and use Corbin as a matchup lefty out of the bullpen in the postseason.

The bullpen secured nine straight outs with Fernando Rodney in the seventh, Daniel Hudson in the eighth and Javy Guerra in the ninth. The Nationals warmed Sean Doolittle for the final frame before Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos walked in a pair of Nationals to extend the lead.

The plan for Doolittle instead of Hudson for the ninth was still notable — not long ago, a four-run lead in the ninth would still have been a situation that would’ve gone to Hudson. Doolittle still hasn’t recorded a save opportunity since his return from the injured list at the beginning of this month. This team is still dealing with the implications from its poor play to start September — which included losing 10 of 16 and squandering the cushion it built all summer — but for one night at least, it didn’t need to worry about a closer at all.

Doolittle’s readiness to resume closing duties would be the latest development indicating the team’s resurgence. Players and coaches expressed relief that, after spending the past three weeks almost exclusively on the road, they’d finally returned home for the final week of the season. Manager Dave Martinez, who had a medical scare early last week, received positive results on a scheduled, follow-up doctor’s visit. He walked out of the clubhouse before the game, flashed a double thumbs-up and chirped: “Clean bill!”

No one embodied this team’s past six weeks more than Eaton. The Nationals right fielder was scorching in August and then hurt his knee. He returned hobbled and has slumped through much of September. But on Monday, he mashed a 444-foot homer into the second deck in the first inning, singled in the third, legged out a bunt base hit in the fifth and walked in the eighth.

He was back, and so was his team. The Nationals jogged off the field Monday night one day closer to unfurling the plastic in the clubhouse.