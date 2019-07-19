The Washington Nationals were down to their last out Friday before Victor Robles shockingly brought them back into the game with two-run home run. Then Fernando Rodney, over the course of four Atlanta hitters, gave the game right back to the hosts, a 4-3 Atlanta win that will sting into the weekend for the Nationals.

Rodney walked Ronald Acuña Jr. to open the bottom of the ninth, putting the winning run 270 feet away. Acuna moved up 90 feet on Dansby Swanson’s single, and then 90 more when Rodney walked Freddie Freeman on four pitches.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez had no one up in the bullpen but he did have one more idea up his sleeve — and he brought Juan Soto in from left to form a five-man infield. But it never mattered. Josh Donaldson lofted a walk-off single over everyone, landing it on the warning track as Acuna raced home with the winning run at SunTrust Park on Friday.

The ninth-inning drama allowed the Braves to restore a 6 ½-game lead in the NL East.

Rodney, a career closer, was in his second inning of work after notching a 1-2-3 eighth. He never recorded a fourth out, and his 32nd pitch was the one Donaldson sent into left for the decisive blow.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin wasn’t quite himself, lapsing in the fourth, then again in the fifth to let the Braves open up a two-run lead.

He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first. He wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth, allowing back-to-back two-out doubles — the second plating a run — and an RBI single to Freeman an inning later. Freeman’s poke into right came just a pitch after Acuña swiped second base, setting up a scoring chance Atlanta didn’t waste.

The Nationals, on the other hand, could not solve Julio Teherán to that point. The right-hander had been up-and-down against the Washington, entering with a 4.13 ERA in 21 career starts. That included two rough outings last season. But once he allowed a first-inning single to Anthony Rendon, a light blooper into left, Teherán set down the next 14 batters he faced. Nineteen of his first 45 strikes were called. Seven were well-spotted four-seam fastballs. The Nationals were caught watching the game, bats glued to their shoulders, and Corbin soon exited after five innings and 100 pitches.

But Teherán cracked in the sixth, starting when Gerardo Parra roped a pinch-hit single into right. Adam Eaton lofted a hit into left with two outs, sending Parra around to third, and Rendon punched in Parra with a liner to right-center. Braves Manager Brian Snitker hooked Teherán once Parra came in, handing a high-leverage spot to former Nationals reliever Jerry Blevins. That set up a lefty-lefty matchup between Blevins and Soto. Blevins won it when Soto hit a limp flyball to shallow center.

Tanner Rainey was the first reliever out of Washington’s bullpen, coming off a handful of dominant July appearances. Yet that streak was halted, at least for now, once he yielded a leadoff single to Austin Riley and Acuña scored him with a two-out double. Rainey was yanked by Martinez after walking the next batter. Tony Sipp limited the damage, getting Freeman to pop out, and the Nationals trailed by two runs with nine outs left with which to work.

They didn’t make use of the first eight, and it seemed like the Braves would cruise to a quiet win. It would be the first time in weeks that, at the very least, Washington didn’t stage a late push. They showed no signs of life. Then Robles, the Nationals’ last hope, stepped into Luke Jackson’s 98 mph fastball and crushed it 446 feet into the left field seats.

The ballpark was quiet for a moment, processing the sharp, sudden turn, but was soon exploding on the crack of Donaldson’s bat. Robles had stunned them a half inning earlier. Now he watched the winning hit sail over his head, with nothing he could do about it, before joining his teammates in a slow trudge off the field.